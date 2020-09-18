Secretary of State Steve Simon answers your questions as voting begins Friday

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. Tim Pugmire | MPR News 2017

Early in-person and mail-in voting begins in Minnesota Friday, Sept. 18. Minnesota’s top elections official, Secretary of State Steve Simon, will answer questions from the MPR News audience in an hour-long listener call-in program.

How does early voting work? How secure is our election system? When will the absentee ballots arrive? How and when will the votes be counted? Tune in Friday at 11 a.m. for answers to those questions, and many others.

You can call (800) 242-2828 or (651) 227-6000 or submit questions in the form below.