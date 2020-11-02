Latest on COVID-19 in MN: More than 5,000 new cases over the weekend

Minnesota health officials reported more than 5,000 additional COVID-19 cases in the state over the weekend, pushing the overall total past 150,000 as the weekly average rate of positive tests for the coronavirus neared 10 percent to start November.

Officials reported 38 more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The average daily death toll over the past week climbed to 18. That average was about nine per day at the start of October.

Looking at more averages over the past week, the trend in new cases and hospital admissions is upward. Minnesota is averaging more than 2,400 new cases a day — up from 1,035 on Oct. 1. The average daily increase in hospitalizations over the past week is 118 — up from 60 at the start of October.

And the average test positivity rate over the past week ticked upward again on Sunday, to 9.9 percent — well above the 5-percent level state officials have said is a critical threshold in policy decisions. The test positivity rate stood at about 4.6 percent at the start of October.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

2,475 deaths (18 new)

150,672 positive cases (2,217 new); 129,663 off isolation

2,867,411 tests; 1,869,177 people tested (about 33 percent of the state’s population)

9.9 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent concerning)

The rampant spread is being driven now by the “thousands of seemingly small decisions” Minnesotans make daily to meet and gather with others without wearing masks, socially distancing or taking other steps to stem the spread, state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters last week.

Caseloads rising across age groups

New cases are up dramatically over the past month in all age groups.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 32,900 since the pandemic began, including more than 18,300 among people ages 20-24.

The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 13,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Those numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about teens and young adults as spreaders of the virus.

While less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations. It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

That led Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday to urge testing Minnesotans ages 18 to 35, a group he says is driving much of the asymptomatic virus spread.

"We want them to get tested so they can then know if they're infected so they can isolate,” added Dan Huff, an assistant state health commissioner. “That will help us stop that source of transmission in an area we just see as a major reservoir for the disease spreading out through the state."

Cases surging along Minnesota’s western border

Regionally, central and northern Minnesota have driven much of the recent increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state.

Newly reported cases are highest in northwestern Minnesota. The data doesn’t explain why. However, cases are surging currently in the Dakotas. North Dakota and South Dakota, however, have the country’s worst per-capita spread rates.

Collectively, rural areas of Minnesota continue to report the most new COVID-19 cases.

Northern Minnesota, once the region least affected by the disease, has also seen its caseload grow dramatically in recent weeks.

Western and northwestern Minnesota continue to see cases rise swiftly relative to it population.

“We are seeing more deaths in greater Minnesota because we are seeing more cases there,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said last week. “We will see more and more deaths from greater Minnesota because of the high caseload.”

Latino, Indigenous cases jump

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths.

Minnesotans of Hispanic descent are testing positive for COVID-19 at about five times the rate of white Minnesotans. They, along with Black Minnesotans, are also being hospitalized and moved to intensive care units at higher rates than the overall population.

Similar trends hold true for Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people have jumped in October relative to population. The number of new COVID-19 cases among Native Americans has grown by about 75 percent in recent weeks.

October data also show newly confirmed cases accelerating among Latino people in Minnesota.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, particularly for undocumented immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Worried you might have been exposed to COVID-19? Here’s what to do

Developments around the state

Another round of free testing scheduled in Minnesota communities

Minnesota health officials have scheduled another round of free COVID-19 testing sites this week in communities around the state.

The free nasal swab tests will be offered Wednesday and Thursday in Burnsville, Fergus Falls, Mora and Pipestone.

Find more details — and schedule an appointment — on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

Officials said the free testing sites are targeted to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, or barriers to accessing existing test sites.

Free saliva testing sites are now open in Duluth, Winona, Moorhead, Brooklyn Park, Mankato, St. Cloud and St. Paul. Find more information here.

— MPR News Staff

Surge has dire impacts on Mayo’s NW Wisconsin system

Mayo Clinic's northwest Wisconsin system is halting elective procedures as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.

Hospital officials say they're going to shift staff and beds to handle COVID-19 patients.

In the last week, the region's COVID-19 hospitalization load has doubled from 35 to 70. It’s the highest COVID-19 case load in the entire Mayo system.

Regional administration leader Jason Craig said a combination of high case counts, hospitalizations and limited staff have created a dire situation.

"What you saw on the news earlier this year in the spring in place like New York City, that's happening in the Chippewa Valley right now," he said.

More than 230 staff in the system are out because of COVID-19, he said, either because they have tested positive or because they are quarantining after being exposed. Craig said many of these cases are the result of community transmission.

— Catharine Richert | MPR News

Polling places in MN cities along the Mississippi get masks for Election Day

Thousands of masks have been shipped to polling places along the entire length of the Mississippi River, including cities in Minnesota.

Leaders at the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative coordinated and paid for the PPE deliveries. They say because of dwindling city revenue during the pandemic, some communities can’t afford election day safety measures on their own.

Red Wing, Minn., Mayor Sean Dowse said the city has been cutting taxes and forgiving fees, trying to keep the local economy afloat, so there’s not much money left over for protective gear.

“Minnesota is dealing with a long gradual rise in contagion, it’s really taxing our resources. In my county, Goodhue, new cases have peaked just this last week, and may continue and upward trend for the next few weeks,” Dowse said.

He said the masks will be given mostly to voters arriving at the polls without their own protective gear. Dowse said he hopes the additional gear will help blunt the spike in COVID-19 cases Minnesota has seen this week.

— John Enger | MPR News

Top headlines

Stillwater prison inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19: The 61-year-old man who died Sunday morning is the third COVID-related death of an inmate in Minnesota state correctional facilities. And it comes as more than 750 of the 1,278 inmates at the Stillwater prison have tested positive for the coronavirus.

