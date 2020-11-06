With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing and beds filling with patients, state officials continue to emphasize that it’s the little things that are fueling a wildfire-like spread across Minnesota.

“It's happening with small groups of friends and social gatherings. It’s happening in our backyards. It’s happening in places where people gather in groups and start to feel comfortable” and don’t stay vigilant against the disease, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday.

“The fact is,” she added, “gathering in a group of people is risky right now.”

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

2,555 deaths

164,865 positive cases, 137,824 off isolation

2.98 million tests, 1.9 million people tested (about 33 percent of the population)

12.6 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent concerning)

Malcolm’s comments came on the second consecutive day her department reported record-breaking newly confirmed or probable cases. Thursday made it a third straight day, with 3,956 cases reported.

Malcolm and other public health authorities continue to implore Minnesotans to wear masks in public gathering spaces, socially distance and stay home if you feel ill.

Younger working adults are driving the current spread — and may not even realize it since people without symptoms can carry and spread the virus.

“Many of these people have no or very mild symptoms and have no way of knowing that they’re positive or that who they’re interacting with may be positive,” Malcolm said.

The commissioner this week has been bracing Minnesotans to expect more bad days ahead.

“The level of virus circulating in our communities is at an all-time high,” Malcolm said. “This increases the chance that you'll be exposed, even if the people you’re with have no symptoms. Everybody needs to consider how to limit their interactions at this point in time outside of our immediate households.”

Caseloads rising across age groups

New cases are up dramatically over the past month in all age groups.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — nearly 35,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 19,000 among people ages 20-24.

The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 13,700 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Those numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about teens and young adults as spreaders of the virus.

While less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations. It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Virus surges along Minnesota’s western border

Regionally, central and northern Minnesota have driven much of the recent increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state.

Newly reported cases have been highest in northwestern Minnesota. Cases are surging currently in the Dakotas. North Dakota and South Dakota have the country’s worst per-capita spread rates.

Northern Minnesota, once the region least affected by the disease, has also seen its caseload grow dramatically in recent weeks.

Comparing COVID-19 In Minnesota and its neighbors in Upper Midwest

Collectively, rural areas of Minnesota continue to report the most new COVID-19 cases.

Latino, Indigenous cases jump

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths.

That’s especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent. They, along with Black Minnesotans are also being hospitalized and moved to intensive care units at higher rates than the overall population.

Similar trends hold true for Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

October data also show newly confirmed cases accelerating among Latino people in Minnesota.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, particularly for undocumented immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

‘Minnesota is in a bad spot’

The latest numbers continue to show rampant spread across Minnesota, not limited to just one region or demographic group. like earlier in the pandemic.

It’s being driven now by Minnesotans’ informal gatherings and get-togethers with family and friends where it’s spread unknowingly by people who have the virus but do not have symptoms, officials say.

Hospital capacity is tight as cases grow. Intensive care beds in the Twin Cities metro are now at about 98 percent capacity; statewide, it’s a little less, state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said Wednesday.

The overall numbers continue to paint a troubling picture of a rapidly worsening pandemic in Minnesota.

Caseloads have skyrocketed over the past few weeks, bringing a surge of hospitalizations and deaths.

State authorities had worried that late summer and early fall gatherings, sporting events and informal get-togethers would drive an October surge as Minnesotans let down their guard against the virus. That happened, and it’s now spilling into November.

“Minnesota is in a bad spot … and it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Ehresmann told reporters Monday as she implored Minnesotans to wear masks in public gathering spaces, socially distance and take other measures to stem the spread.

While more testing is uncovering more cases, “it’s not the testing that’s the problem,” Ehresmann said. “It’s the sheer fact that we have so much virus circulating in our state.”

Worried you might have been exposed to COVID-19? Here’s what to do

Developments around the state

Allina seeking volunteers for COVID vaccine trial

Allina Health is looking for volunteers for a clinical trial of one of the major coronavirus vaccines.

Sixty-thousand people will take part in study through 190 locations around the world. Half will get the medicine and the other half will get a placebo.

Dr. Frank Rhame is the principle investigator for the Allina site. He said they're looking volunteers who are 18 and older.

"You want to start with healthy people first [to] get some sense that it's a good idea, that it's working and there's no unexpected side effects. But you also want to get the people who have comorbidities in there because they're the ones that suffer the most and you need to be sure that it works in those groups as well."

Rhame said researchers are especially seeking low-income people and people of color for their study to ensure the vaccine is properly tested on those populations. Those wishing to participate can get more information here.

— Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

Officials urge COVID precautions during deer opener

With Minnesota’s deer hunting season set to open Saturday, state health officials are urging hunters to take precautions against contracting or spreading COVID-19.

“If you're hunting with people outside your immediate household, please mask up while indoors,” including inside buildings at deer camps, “and keep a distance of 6 feet all times inside and out,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said Wednesday.

She urged hunters to stay home if they don’t feel well.

— MPR News Staff

MN opens saliva testing sites to Wisconsinites

As COVID-19 cases surge to the east, Gov. Tim Walz has opened saliva testing sites in St. Paul, Winona and Duluth to people living in Wisconsin, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Minnesota is investing at least $14 million of its federal CARES Act funding into saliva coronavirus testing, a process developed at Rutgers University and marketed by Vault Health.

Public health officials say it's a relatively easy and fast way to test more people for the virus.

Some of the Minnesota's CARES Act funding will go to covering the cost of the test, and Minnesota is working out an agreement to make sure Wisconsin covers the cost of the test for its residents.

— Catharine Richert | MPR News

Top headlines

Critical care doctors already feeling effects of COVID surge: As COVID-19 cases surge around the state, Minnesota hospitals are nearly full. Doctors working on the front lines of the pandemic say it’s just a matter of time before the system is in crisis.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.