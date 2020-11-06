North Dakota reports rare disease in child with COVID-19

A North Dakota child with the coronavirus has been confirmed to have a rare condition that causes inflammation in different parts of the body.

State health officials say the child was discharged from the hospital and is resting at home.

It's the first confirmed case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in the state. Officials did not release the age or gender of the child, where the child lives or how he or she might have contracted the virus.

The news comes as North Dakota reported 1,764 new coronavirus cases on Friday, shattering its previous single-day record. The state also reported 17 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 613.