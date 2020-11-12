Snow squalls disrupt travel into Thursday afternoon

A band of intense snow is moving through parts of eastern Minnesota Thursday morning.

Travel has been severely impacted in some areas by the snow squalls:

Extremely low visibilities and slippery roads can be expected as the snow squalls spread eastward into early Thursday afternoon:

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 1013 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020 MNZ052-053-059>063-065>070-073>077-082>084-091-092-WIZ014>016-023- 121900- Isanti-Chisago-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Renville- McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur- Rice-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Martin-Faribault-Polk-Barron-Rusk- St. Croix- Including the cities of Cambridge, Center City, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Shakopee, Hastings, Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Fairmont, Blue Earth, Osceola, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, and Hudson 1013 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020 ...SNOW SQUALLS WILL IMPACT TRAVEL INTO THIS AFTERNOON... At 1010 AM, a narrow band of very heavy snow stretch from New Ulm, to the northern and western Twin Cities Suburbs, to northwest Wisconsin. It is slowly heading east. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are occurring in this band. Expect visibilities and travel conditions to deteriorate rapidly within short distances. Leave extra distance between you and objects ahead, and slow down! Total snow accumulation of around an inch can be expected, but where heavy snow persists there could be up to 3 inches.

The snow squalls will affect the Twin Cities metro area and they could eventually impact portions of west-central Wisconsin.

You can hear updated weather information on the MPR network, and you’ll see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Updates on Minnesota road conditions can be found here.