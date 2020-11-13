COVID-19 cases in Minnesota continue to grow, reaching a new record high of over 7,000 new cases in one day on Nov 12. Minnesota’s unemployment rate has been steadily dropping since its peak in May of 9.9 percent, yet still remains at 6.0 percent as of September.

The pandemic is still affecting thousands of Minnesotans. Here is a list of nonprofits and organizations to donate to and also find help.

Statewide

With the holiday season around the corner, Minnesota organization GiveMN is hosting Give to the Max Day on Thursday, Nov 19. This is a day to raise money and donations for thousands of Minnesota nonprofits. You can also search their database any time to find a cause you’d like to donate to.

Second Harvest Heartland is the second largest food bank in the country. They provide various different ways to find meals to fit your specific needs all across the state. You can pick up at the food pantry or visit a dining site for prepared meals. They are looking for food and monetary donations as well as volunteers to sort and repackage food.

Whether you’re looking to help or trying to find volunteers, you may find some helpful resources on the Minnesota Association for Volunteer Administration’s contacts page.

In Minneapolis, St. Paul

Volunteers of the South Minneapolis Meals on Wheels deliver full meals to elderly and disabled people who are unable to shop for groceries or have a difficult time putting together their meals. Meals on Wheels continues to deliver the meals in-person using necessary PPE. This year, they are asking for monetary donations in order to purchase PPE for their drivers and other volunteers.

You can donate non-perishable foods, hygiene products and pet food to the Groveland Food Shelf in the Minneapolis area. You can also volunteer to help out at the food pantry, make deliveries and pick up donated food since many of their volunteers are staying away due to being high risk candidates.

To get a full Thanksgiving dinner, you can go to Parish of the Annunciation’s Thanksgiving Food Drive in Minneapolis. If you are interested in giving back, you can make a donation to one of their funds or even donate a vehicle.

The Union Park District Council is raising money for economic relief for residents of Union Park in St. Paul. If you’re interested in volunteering, they are looking for people to help clean up the neighborhood, enter data and write grants.

The House of Charity in Minneapolis is looking for strong volunteers that are able to bend, stoop, squat, lift and move heavy items on Monday and Tuesday mornings. They are also asking for monetary, food and personal care item donations.

Neighbors Inc. is asking for personal care item donations for their food shelf, especially laundry detergent. You can bring your donations between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays to their contactless drop off in South St. Paul.

Project for Pride in Living is asking for donations of hygiene supplies such as deodorant, toilet paper, dish soap and more for their site in Minneapolis. If you’re interested in getting involved, they are also looking for personal shopper volunteers. Project for Pride in Living also provides help with housing stability and career readiness.

For young people experiencing homelessness, Lutheran Social Services offers safe housing and food/hygiene/housing supplies in St. Paul. They are asking for food, cleaning supplies and diaper donations. If you’re interested in donating, schedule a time to drop off your donations.

Because of the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity has suspended most of its activities involving volunteers. However the organization still has staff members working on building and repair projects and is taking monetary donations as it continues to provide help with housing during the pandemic.

Right now, there is a critical need for all blood types. You can schedule an appointment to donate blood or convalescent plasma at the Memorial Blood Center in St. Paul.

In the Twin Cities suburbs

The Friends in Need Food Shelf is looking for volunteers to sort and stack donations and serve clients in Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island.

The Ralph Reeder Food Shelf is asking for shoppers, drivers and other volunteers to help out during the busy holiday season. This Thanksgiving, you can get a full meal through their Thanksgiving For All Project if you live in the Mounds View or St. Anthony School District.

You can call The Open Door Pantry to schedule an appointment to pick up food in Eagan. The pantry is looking for food donations including produce. They are also looking for volunteers to stock shelves, shop with clients and drive their Mobile Pantry.

If you are a teacher or student who is in need of face masks, the Kids in Need Foundation is giving away masks to under-resourced schools in Roseville. If you are interested in volunteering, you can collect or make masks that will be distributed for free along with school supplies.

If you are looking to volunteer from home, you can make frozen meals for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through Mount Olivet Rolling Acres. They are specifically looking for someone to drop off meals for seven people at a site in Eden Prairie.

Southern Minnesota

Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester is looking for volunteers to help pack emergency food kits and to help sanitize their renovated food shelf.

Family Service Rochester provides a variety of services for families and children with welfare concerns. They’re currently looking for volunteers to help out with transportation and seasonal needs like shoveling snow.

Northern Minnesota

In addition to monetary donations, Community Action Duluth has a variety of volunteering opportunities. Right now their looking for people who can help out as GED tutors on the subjects of math, grammar and reading comprehension. The organization provides resources and support to people overcoming economic, racial and cultural barriers.

Ely Area Food Shelf has an open callout for volunteers to help around their facilities. They are also taking money donations and are close to reaching a goal they’d previously set. The food shelf is making delivery services available for people who are unable to leave their homes.

To the west, Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo, N.D., helps provide food for those in need across North Dakota and western Minnesota. They are looking for volunteers to help build boxes and prepare bags for special projects. They also need people to help out with their pop-up and mobile food services.

Central Minnesota

Big Lake Community Food Shelf is looking for food shelf volunteers as well as donations of food, money, cleaning supplies and personal care items. The organization helps connect local families with food, education resources and other local aid. They’ll be offering holiday meal bags over Thanksgiving.

Correction (Nov. 13, 2020): A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the extent of programming suspended by Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. The article has been updated.