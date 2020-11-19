Winter sports practices, extracurriculars allowed to resume in N. Dakota
Giving in to political and public outcry, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has reversed course and will allow winter sports practices and other extracurricular activities for youth and adults to resume at the end of November, although sports competition will remain suspended until mid-December.
Burgum late Wednesday made the joint announcement with House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner. Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the governor’s office had been inundated with calls and messages from constituents opposed to pausing sports practices and other activities.
Nowatzki says the governor did not cave to pressure but instead “responded to constituent feedback.”
