Minnesota sees a wintry mix of weather for Tuesday

Minnesota is getting a wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain through the day, which will make some roads slick, particularly in the morning hours.

Tuesday’s forecast

On the warm side of a complex storm system, Minnesota is seeing a light, spotty mix of precipitation that lingers much of Tuesday, and includes wintry weather especially in the morning hours.

Forecast precipitation types Tuesday morning National Weather Service

While almost any location could see a mix of rain, ice and snow, northern and central Minnesota are most likely to see light freezing rain or drizzle that could produce slick roads.

Winter weather advisory (purple) until noon National Weather Service

This is thanks to morning temperatures below freezing, with a layer of warmer air aloft.

Because of that, central and northern Minnesota are under a winter weather advisory (along with southeastern Minnesota due to snow) until noon Tuesday as places that could see a slick morning commute.

Meanwhile, light snow also mixes in for many areas, with most places under an inch, and slightly higher amounts in southeastern Minnesota and along the North Shore. Here are the expected ice and snow totals through Tuesday:

Forecast snow and ice totals National Weather Service

For the Twin Cities, any precipitation would vary from a light rain/snow mix in the morning to light rain in the afternoon, and often the rain would be so light it will just be a mist or drizzle.

Temperatures through the day are ranging from the mid-20s north to the mid-30s south in the morning to highs mostly in the 30s during the afternoon.

Tuesday high temperatures National Weather Service

Precipitation clears out west to east from Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday evening.

Mostly cloudy skies linger Wednesday, then more sunshine and milder temperatures return for the rest of the week.

That extended forecast will be updated around 9 a.m.

