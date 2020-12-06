One dead in plane crash in southern Minnesota

A small plane crashed Sunday morning after taking off from a southern Minnesota airport, killing the pilot.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that law enforcement began searching after a report there was no radio contact with a plane scheduled to depart from the airport in Windom.

The site of the crash was located at 7:43 a.m. The pilot was dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. There were no other passengers on board.

The sheriff's office said it was assisted by the Windom Police Department, Windom Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The statement said the investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.