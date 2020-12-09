This week is turning out to be one of the most pivotal in the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz said Minnesota would trim its quarantine guidance for those who’ve been exposed to COVID-19, per federal recommendations. On Tuesday, he said the state expects to get 183,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month.

Two other potential announcements may follow soon.

The governor is expected to announce whether he’ll extend his current ban on in-person bar and restaurant service beyond Dec. 18. By week’s end, evidence of an expected new wave of cases and hospitalizations originating from Thanksgiving gatherings may begin to surface.

Walz has urged Minnesotans to hang on, that the vaccines offer a “light at the end of the tunnel” in the pandemic. The death toll, though, continues to rise — 434 reported COVID-19 deaths in the first eight days of December.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

4,027 deaths

359,203 positive cases, 314,957 off isolation

4.7 million tests, 2.7 million people tested (about 47 percent of the population)

10.4 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent or more concerning)

New hospital admissions continue to ebb from last Tuesday’s record. Still, hospitalizations remain high. Officials say more than 1,600 people remain in the hospital with COVID-19, with more than 350 needing intensive care.

The deaths reported Tuesday raised Minnesota’s count to 4,027. Among those who’ve died, about two-thirds had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The newest numbers put Minnesota’s total of confirmed or probable cases at 359,203 to date. In about 88 percent of those cases, people have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

Caseloads spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — nearly 70,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 37,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 28,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.

It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

New caseloads ebb in rural Minnesota

Central and northern Minnesota drove much of the increase in new cases over the past five weeks, while Hennepin and Ramsey counties showed some of the slowest case growth in the state.

After a spike in confirmed cases through much of November, all regions of the state have seen new case numbers plateau or start to fall in recent days. Hard-hit northwestern Minnesota may soon have fewer new cases per capita than the metro.

Hot spots continues to pop up in rural counties relative to their population.

Latino cases climb

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

Officials continue to plead with Minnesotans to wear masks in public gathering spaces, socially distance, stay home if they don’t feel well and otherwise stay vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.

Developments around the state

Mayo Clinic suspending some southern MN clinic operations amid COVID

Mayo Clinic Health System says it is has temporarily suspended operations at its Belle Plaine, Mankato-Northridge, Le Sueur, Janesville and Waterville clinics.

The reason: the ongoing surge of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Suspensions are necessary to reallocate staff to other critical care needs in response to the COVID-19 surge,” the organization said.

The closures are expected to last six weeks. COVID-19 testing is still taking place at the Belle Plaine Clinic.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.