Latest on COVID-19 in MN: 152 more deaths over the weekend

Minnesota health officials reported 152 more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, pushing the overall pandemic death toll in the state to 4,444.

Over the past week, Minnesota has been averaging nearly 66 COVID deaths each day — the highest on record.

While the death toll climbs, the average number of new cases and hospital admissions each day continues to fall. The average test positivity rate over the past week also dropped, to below 9 percent — the first time that’s happened since October.

But state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Friday that those numbers remain at alarmingly high levels.

“We are very grateful that the increases have slowed and come down a bit. (But) it boggles my mind, really, to think that 3,000 cases in a day feels like a good number to us. This is still an extremely high rate of virus in the communities,” she said.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

4,444 deaths (85 new)

378,823 positive cases (3,439 newly reported); 341,530 off isolation (about 90 percent)

4.89 million tests, 2.76 million people tested (about 48 percent of the population)

8.9 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent or more concerning)

The average number of new cases reported each day over the past week is about 4,014 — the lowest that number has been since the first week of November. It peaked at more than 7,100 in late November.

The average number of new COVID-related hospital admissions each day over the past week dropped below 190 on Sunday — the first time that’s happened in a month.

COVID-19 now tied to 1 in 3 Minnesota deaths

The newest numbers put Minnesota’s total of confirmed or probable cases at more than 378,000 to date. In about 90 percent of those cases, people have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Among those who’ve died, about two-thirds had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

COVID-19 is now killing Minnesotans at a rate far higher than any recent flu season. Roughly one-third of all recent deaths in Minnesota are tied to COVID-19.

In the past few years, respiratory illnesses have been a major contributing factor in about 5 to 10 percent of all deaths in Minnesota, depending on the time of year.

They accounted for around 20 percent of deaths during the state’s May COVID-19 wave.

Now it’s even higher: nearly 40 percent of all deaths in Minnesota in recent weeks have been attributed to a respiratory illness such as COVID-19, influenza or pneumonia.

Caseloads spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 72,000 since the pandemic began, including nearly 39,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 26,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.

It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

New caseloads ebb in rural Minnesota

Central and western Minnesota drove much of the increase in new cases over the past five weeks, while Hennepin and Ramsey counties showed some of the slowest case growth in the state.

After a spike in confirmed cases through much of November, all regions of the state have seen new case numbers plateau or start to fall.

Hot spots continues to pop up in rural counties relative to their population.

Latino cases climb

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

Officials continue to plead with Minnesotans to wear masks in public gathering spaces, socially distance, stay home if they don’t feel well and otherwise stay vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.

Developments around the state

State suspends liquor license for bar that continued in-person service

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety on Sunday suspended the liquor license of an East Grand Forks, Minn., bar that had been operating in violation of state COVID-19 restrictions.

The Boardwalk Bar and Grill reopened to in-person service last week. Owner Jane Moss said her business would go under if she could not serve patrons in person.

The 60-day liquor license suspension announced Sunday is set to expire in February; another violation could result in a five-year license revocation.

The action follows a temporary restraining order issued Friday by a Polk County District Court judge, ordering the bar to close to in-person service.

Minnesota’s monthlong shutdown of in-person bar and restaurant service, along with youth sports and other activities, is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Gov. Tim Walz has not yet said whether he'll extend the restrictions.

Representatives of a group called the Reopen Minnesota Coalition told KARE-TV on Friday that dozens of businesses plan to defy the governor's order in the coming week.

