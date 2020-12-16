Duluth officer 'off duty indefinitely' after internal review

The actions of a Duluth, Minn., officer charged in a September shooting that left a man with a bullet lodged in his shoulder went against department policies and training regarding the use of force, the department said Wednesday.

St. Louis County prosecutors said officer Tyler Leibfried, 28, was responding to a possible domestic incident on Sept. 12 when he mistakenly thought he heard two gunshots. He allegedly fired a total of six rounds into a closed door leading into an apartment, striking Jared Fyle, who was on the other side of the door and unarmed.

The Duluth Police Department said in a release it had completed its internal review and found Leibfried's conduct to be “contrary” to department policies. The statement said he “is off duty indefinitely.” No further details were released.

Leibfried is charged with one count of intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality. Each count carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison if convicted.

Leibfried’s attorney, Paul Engh, could not be reached for comment late Wednesday.