A major storm targets Minnesota Wednesday

The first days of winter stay above average, then a strong storm brings both snow and the coldest weather so far this season.

Monday’s weather

The winter solstice occurred Monday morning at 4:02 a.m. CST. This officially puts us in the winter season and marks the time of year we see the least amount of daylight.

The good news is our daylight now starts increasing until the summer solstice in June!



Winter hailed in very warm, with almost the entire state in the 30s at 4 a.m., and even a couple 40s in southwestern Minnesota. This was over 20 degrees above average for a December morning this time of year.

However, with cooler air moving across Minnesota, much of the state sees falling temperatures during the day.

Temperatures plunge the most dramatically in northern Minnesota, were the colder air is already moving in Monday morning. The northwest corner of the state sees the biggest drops, into the teens and with a few single digits by late afternoon.

Falling temperatures Monday afternoon National Weather Service

In southern Minnesota, temperatures remain steady or even rise slightly in the morning, then dip a few degrees in the afternoon, but stay mostly in the 30s during the day.

Although southern Minnesota does not get the brunt of the cold air, it does see the highest winds. The entire state will be breezy Monday with the colder air moving in, but southern Minnesota gets winds gusting over 30 and even 40 mph in the afternoon.

Much of the southern edge of the state is under a wind advisory until 4 p.m.

Light snow is also moving across northern Minnesota through the day, with a few sprinkles and flurries making it as far south as the Twin Cities. Otherwise, skies stay mostly cloudy.

Midweek storm

Tuesday will be very mild, with highs ranging from the upper 20s north, to 30s across most of the state, and 40s southwest. While not as windy as Monday, Tuesday stays breezy, with a dusting of snow across northern Minnesota.



Both the wind and snow increase overnight Tuesday as a strong storm and associated cold front start moving across Minnesota.

Forecast storm location Wednesday morning National Weather Service

Although the snow totals stay relatively low for a major storm, with the current forecast from 3 to 4 inches north to an inch or less south, snow has been so limited across Minnesota the past month, this could be the heaviest snow many places have seen in weeks.

Snowfall forecast through Wednesday National Weather Service

Winds will be very strong by Wednesday afternoon, with most of the state getting gusts over 30 mph, and western Minnesota seeing gusts top 40 mph.

Because of the combination of snow and wind expected to cause reduced visibility and possible whiteout conditions, northwestern Minnesota is already under a winter storm warning beginning late Tuesday.

Winter storm watch Tuesday night into Wednesday National Weather Service

While the wind and snow will cause travel concerns Wednesday, the biggest impact from the storm for most of the state is likely to be the cold it brings.

The entire state can expect falling temperatures Wednesday, dropping most places below zero (with southern Minnesota clinging in the single digits) by Thursday morning.

Combined with still breezy conditions, Thursday morning wind chills will be dangerously cold, and the entire day stays frigid.

Thursday morning forecast wind chills National Weather Service

Highs rebound to seasonably cold teens and low 20s by Friday, with mostly sunny skies throughout Christmas Day.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:48 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.