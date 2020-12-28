A snowstorm targets Minnesota Tuesday

Following a few flurries Monday, a strong storm passing south of Minnesota brings heavier snow and another round of travel concerns Tuesday into Wednesday.

Monday’s forecast

Temperatures Monday started off slightly above average, with most of the state ranging from the single digits to low teens.

Behind a cold front that moved through Sunday and with another minor disturbance moving across Minnesota Monday, temperatures do not warm much, putting the afternoon slightly cooler than Sunday. Highs will vary from the single digits north to lower 20s south.

Monday forecast highs National Weather Service

This is about 10 degrees below average north, but only slightly below average south.

A minor disturbance is bringing light snow, predominantly flurries, across Minnesota. As of 8:30 a.m., there is a narrow corridor of snow from about Moorhead to Brainerd and north to Grand Rapids. It is so light, much of it is not even being picked up by radar. This area continues south, including possibly bringing flurries around the Twin Cities from late morning to early afternoon. No significant accumulation is expected.

That disturbance also keeps a few more clouds across the state Monday, but there will also be some sunshine mixed in.

Skies clear by the overnight, allowing for a much colder start Tuesday, with much of central and northern Minnesota below zero.

Another mid-week snowstorm

Already by Tuesday morning, clouds return quickly, followed by snow that starts moving into the southwestern corner of the state. By afternoon, snow spreads across the state. Here is the current forecast timing for southern Minnesota:

Forecast snow start times Tuesday National Weather Service

The storm itself stays south of the state, and because of that track, northern Minnesota sees only light snow at 1 to 2 inches, and snow gets heavier as you head south.

Forecast storm location Tuesday night National Weather Service

The southern edge of the state will see the most significant snowfall, with 4 to 6 inches currently expected, but this could vary depending on the precise track the storm takes.

Snowfall forecast Tuesday into Wednesday National Weather Service

Because southern Minnesota can expect the brunt of the storm, that part of the state is already under a winter weather advisory from Tuesday at 9 a.m. to Wednesday at 3 a.m.

Winter weather advisory beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday National Weather Service

Parts of the state may be upgraded to a winter storm warning as the storm approaches.

We will keep you updated here on Updraft and on MPR News.



One big difference between this storm and last week’s blizzard, is that the upcoming storm does not have extremely high winds associated with it, so blowing snow will not be as prevalent.

The storm starts winding down overnight Tuesday and clears out for most of the state Wednesday morning. The Arrowhead could get a little lingering snow into Wednesday afternoon.

Extended forecast

Behind the snowstorm, Minnesota returns to a much quieter pattern through the end of the week. No significant snow is expected, and temperatures remain seasonable through Saturday, with highs mostly in the teens and 20s.

Here is that forecast for the Twin Cities through Friday:

Forecast Twin Cities high temperatures through Friday Weather.us

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:48 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.