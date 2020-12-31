Minnesota’s seeing real signs of improvement heading into 2021 following two months of spikes in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. But even as vaccinations begin and case counts recede, officials still caution the pandemic is not over yet.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

5,262 deaths (66 newly reported)

413,107 positive cases (2,019 new), 395,679 off isolation (96 percent)

5.5 million tests, 3 million people tested (about 52 percent of the population)

6.6 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent concerning)

Known, active cases of the disease continue to fall and are now near 12,000. It’s level not seen since late October, part of an overall slowdown in caseloads since their late November, early December peak.

Hospitalization trends have also improved significantly over the past two weeks. As of Tuesday, 926 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 in Minnesota, with 207 needing intensive care. Both numbers are down by about half from their late November peaks.

The dreadful news: More than 2,800 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 complications during November and December. That’s more than half of all pandemic deaths, with December the deadliest month by far.

State health officials have warned that the improving picture could change dramatically if people don’t stay vigilant. They continue to implore people to wear masks in indoor gathering spaces, socially distance and take other measures to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Minnesota’s death toll sits at 5,262. Among those who’ve died, about 65 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

Caseloads spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — nearly 79,000 since the pandemic began, including nearly 42,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 32,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.

It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

What to do If you test positive for the coronavirus this winter

New cases ebb across Minnesota

Central and western Minnesota drove much of the increase in new cases over the past two months, while Hennepin and Ramsey counties showed some of the slowest case growth in the state.

Cases continue to fall statewide, with most regions dipping down to levels before the state’s COVID-19 surge that hit in November and early December.

Hot spots continue to pop up in rural counties relative to their population.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts ease from their peak a few weeks ago, the data shows people of color continue to be hit hardest.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

'I don't wish this to anybody' How COVID is disproportionately hitting Minnesota’s Latino community

Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

Nearly 40K vaccinated so far

Nearly two weeks into Minnesota's vaccine distribution program, about 38,000 people have received their first shots.

Many hospitals started vaccinating their front-line workers the week of Dec. 21, with a few starting days before that. Long-term care providers started vaccinating residents this week, with nearly 600 given so far.

The state has so far received nearly 80,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and nearly 95,000 of the Moderna vaccine. That vaccine is mostly being used to inoculate people living and working in skilled nursing facilities.

The state is on track to have received 250,000 doses by the end of Thursday.

Despite questions about the pace of vaccinations, state officials said that vaccination was actually proceeding more quickly, but that the data is delayed and incomplete at this point.

Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said Wednesday that the “average Minnesotan” — people who don’t fall into a high risk health category or a priority category such as health care workers and first responders — should anticipate getting vaccinated in late spring or early summer.

Developments around the state

Sauk Centre hospital returns to routine operations as COVID-19 patient number drops

A Sauk Centre, Minn., hospital temporarily designated for patients with COVID-19 is returning to normal operations this week.

In November, CentraCare designated its hospital in Sauk Centre for less critical patients with COVID-19. The move was aimed at easing pressure on its largest hospital in St. Cloud, Minn., where the sickest patients are treated.

Since then, the numbers of people admitted to the hospital and intensive care unit have declined.

Dr. George Morris, medical incident commander for CentraCare's COVID-19 response team, says the number of patients in the ICU has dropped from a high of 59 to more normal levels of 17 to 22 daily.

"We're at a point now, where we can see that we're consistently on the downward trend, and that we can push them back into more their regular work,” Morris said. “We have more employees on site. And we've managed ways. Each time we go through these crises, we learn."

Morris said staffing levels also are back closer to normal. At one point, roughly 10 percent of CentraCare's 13,000 employees were out due to exposure to or testing positive for the virus, or caring for a family member.

More than 2,000 CentraCare employees have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, along with residents and staff of five long-term care facilities, Morris said.

— Kirsti Marohn | MPR News

AG Ellison files suit to halt Winnebago New Year's Eve event

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday he wants to shut down a planned New Year's Eve party in Winnebago because it violates Gov. Tim Walz's executive order on activities that could hasten the spread of COVID-19.

Ellison said in a release that the Carlson Event Center in the southeastern Minnesota town advertises the event as a “big new year's dance” and asks attendees to bring their own beer and liquor. The release said phone calls and emails to the business have not been returned.

Ellison said when a business “irresponsibly opens to the public to throw a dance party” it is "simply prolonging the pain of the pandemic for everyone."

Garth Carlson, owner of the facility, told the Star Tribune that Ellison's depiction of the event is wrong.

“He doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Carlson said. “It’s not a party. It’s not a bash. It’s a religious gathering.”

The attorney general's lawsuit asks a judge to stop the party, award damages to the state and impose civil penalties.

— The Associated Press

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.