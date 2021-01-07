An installation made by Nina Martine Robinson with repurposed button-down shirts that are deconstructed and then reassembled and repetitively stitched to form figurative shapes. Courtesy of Nina Martine Robinson

Emma Deaner, percussionist of the Superior Siren project, is looking forward to This Moment in Time, a live-streamed concert by artists of Duluth, Minn.-based DanSan Creatives, will feature eight musicians whose work spans neo-soul, hip-hop, rap and spoken word.

DanSan Creatives is a collective of artists working in music, spoken word and visual storytelling, with the goal of empowering youth and diversifying narratives.

Deaner appreciates the recording venue, the Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth, a former church-turned performance space. She said it has “such great acoustics, and with all of their voices filling that sanctuary, I’m sure it’s going to make for a really beautiful experience.”

The free event goes live Saturday at 7 p.m.

Visual artist Brigid Higgins is drawn to the comics of Twin Cities artist Myc Dazzle. In particular, she was moved by “An Ordinary Day.” The brief comic follows two friends as they banter and tease each other on the way to the store one hot summer day. Both boys are Black, and the older one is stopped by the police in what the comic displays as a case of racial profiling.

The younger boy records the tense exchange. The episode ends without violence but with both boys notably shaken. This comic was among other artistic responses incorporated in MPD150’s “Enough is Enough: 150 year performance review of the Minneapolis Police Department,” a report prepared by activists and researchers.

Ellen Mueller, director of the Minnesota College of Art and Design MFA program, is looking forward to an art installation opening next week. “Suspended Modulations” pairs the large wood sculptures of Pete Driessen with fiber art by Nina Martine Robinson. Both artists used repurposed materials and created artwork for this site in response to the gallery’s high-beamed architecture. Robinson’s textile work hangs from the ceiling, suspended above Driessen’s sculptures.

An artwork made of repurposed rough sawn white and red pine, and metal hardware by Pete Driessen and Angle Modulation. Courtesy of Pete Driessen and Angle Modulation

The installation opens Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. and runs through February at Silverwood Park Gallery in St. Anthony, a Minneapolis suburb. The gallery also features an outdoor sculpture garden, which Mueller recommends as well.