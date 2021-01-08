Robbinsdale police officers fatally shoot man with knife

State and county investigators were on the scene of of a fatal shooting by police on Friday in Robbinsdale, Minn.

The city’s Police Department has confirmed a man, identified as white, was shot by officers Friday morning. According to a statement from the department, police had attempted to stop the vehicle before the shooting because the owner of the car had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. There was a brief chase.

Police say officers ordered the man to drop a knife and used a Taser before shooting him. Police said he was being aggressive toward them.

A video posted earlier in the day on social media, shot from a block away, shows police with guns drawn, then someone running, seemingly toward an officer. Then three shots are heard on the video.

The Robbinsdale police statement says officers tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

Ashton Penister, who lives nearby, said his dog started barking and then he heard commotion outside.

“I did hear some noise, but I wasn't initially thinking gunshots,” Penister said. “Just because where I am I didn't think 'oh someone's letting off some rounds.' I just thought it was just something random — just some random noise.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene. The man who died and the officers involved in the shooting have not been identified.