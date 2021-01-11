Two Capitol Police officers suspended for actions during rioters' attack
Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended in connection with last week's fatal riot at the Capitol by protesters loyal to President Donald Trump, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said.
One of the suspended officers took a selfie with a rioter. The other donned a MAGA hat and "started directing people around," Ryan said.
Ryan chairs the House subcommittee that is investigating the police response to last week's riot. He also said that about 10-15 other Capitol Police officers were under investigation. He provided no specifics.
This is a developing story. Check back here later for updates.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.