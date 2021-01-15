Top safety official: No credible threat at Minn. Capitol

Gov. Tim Walz and top public safety officials assured Minnesotans Friday that solid plans are in place to keep the state Capitol safe in the coming days. They also said that despite recent FBI warnings and last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol, there is currently no credible threat here.

“We take the threats to our Capitol and to our citizens incredibly seriously,” said Walz as he and safety officials held a news conference.

List Closures around state Capitol complex this weekend

More than a week before a pro-Trump mob attacked the seat of American government, the FBI’s Minneapolis field office sent a memo to other law enforcement agencies warning that a few followers of the Boogaloo Bois had been scouting out the Minnesota Capitol.

The FBI said it does not appear that the far-right group is plotting any specific attack, but members performed “reconnaissance to identify escape points and defensible positions in the event violence occurred.”

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Friday a recent FBI bulletin about potential threats to state Capitol buildings across the country is outdated. There is currently no immediate, credible threat in Minnesota, Harrington said

“We are turning over every rock and looking under every bush to see if there is anything else out there,” he said. “But I can tell you that the FBI is not finding any credible local threats.”

Still, Harrington stressed that law enforcement stands ready to protect the Capitol and elected officials throughout the state. He said long hours have gone into the preparations.

“We have up to the minute accurate information about what threats we may face so we can take the right steps to prepare to meet them,” Harrington said.

The preparations also rely on local law enforcement.

“I want you to know that you are safe, you are in good hands, and the planning leading up to the events over the next many days has been extensive,” said St. Paul police Chief Todd Axtell. “All hands are on deck.”

Earlier this week, Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help protect the state Capitol. The force includes about 100 soldiers to start, said Brig. Gen. Shawn Manke, adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard.

“The Minnesota National Guard is activating members of the 257th Military Police Company to assist state and local law enforcement,” Manke said. “This activation is flexible in nature and can scale as needed based on the threats and the situation on the ground.”

Manke noted the Minnesota National Guard is also sending about 850 soldiers to Washington for the presidential inauguration.

Safety in and around the Minnesota Capitol is a key responsibility of Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who chairs the Advisory Committee on Capitol Security.

Flanagan is planning a series of meetings of her advisory committee beginning later this month to discuss ways to continue making improvements in Capitol complex security. She said the discussion will likely include rules around carrying firearms in and around the Capitol building.

In addition, Walz notified legislative leaders by letter of his intent to include Capitol security improvements in the budget proposal he will announce later this month.

“We are not panicking,” Flanagan said. “We are concerned. We are alert, and we are prepared.”

Closures in response to potential violence

Traffic around state Capitol

Motor vehicle traffic in the vicinity of the Minnesota Capitol will be restricted to deliveries, state agency employees and other specified personnel. Foot traffic will be allowed. A fence rings the building itself.

Federal courthouse building closures

The United States federal courthouses located in St. Paul, Minneapolis and Fergus Falls will close from Sunday, Jan. 17 at 12 a.m. through 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. The U.S. District Court, bankruptcy court and probation and pretrial offices in Duluth will also be closed for the same timeframe.

Postal service removes collection boxes

The U.S. Postal Service will temporarily remove blue collection boxes around St. Paul, including boxes located at:

20 12th St. W

395 John Ireland Blvd.

95 University Ave. W

175 Aurora Ave.

USPS said in a press release the collection boxes will return to their original locations when deemed safe to do so.

Minnesota History Center to close over the weekend

Due to concerns over public safety in light of planned protests on the State Capitol grounds ahead of the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., The Minnesota Historical Society has decided to close the History Center in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17.

The historical society made the decision in consultation with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the State Patrol, according to a press release.