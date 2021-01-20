Speaker Hortman: BCA finds no wrongdoing in Jan. 6 Minnesota rally

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman said Wednesday that a state investigation of a Jan. 6 “Storm the Capitol” rally outside the state Capitol has ended without any finding of wrongdoing.

The Minnesota demonstration by supporters of President Donald Trump, with six Republican state lawmakers in attendance, happened at the same time that insurrectionists were attacking the U.S. Capitol on Washington.

Jan. 6 Trump backers rally at Minnesota Capitol against Biden win

No violence took place in St. Paul, but some participants cheered at news of the events in Washington, and one speaker warned of a civil war. And Gov. Tim Walz later revealed that his teenage son had been evacuated from the governor's residence.

Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, announced Jan. 13 that the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was looking into the demonstration. The BCA had concluded that speech at the event didn't go beyond protected free speech, Hortman said.