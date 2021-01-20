Watch live: The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being sworn in Wednesday as the president and vice president of the United States.
Watch the ceremony, inaugural address and other celebratory events throughout the day.
