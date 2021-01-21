Frey to run for another term as Minneapolis mayor

After a year that saw violent civil unrest in the state’s largest city following the police killing of George Floyd on top of an ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Thursday that he is running for a second four-year term.

“Over the last four years, we’ve confronted opportunity and hardship together,” Frey said in a press release. “We’ve cemented our values in policy by building and preserving record levels of affordable housing throughout our city and spearheading new, targeted initiatives that help create a more inclusive economy. We’ve also faced unprecedented challenges and calls for necessary structural change. I look forward to continuing to serve Minneapolis as we move into a new era with a shared commitment to build a more vibrant and just city.”

Frey said his accomplishments included working with Police Chief Medaria Arradondo to change the Minneapolis Police Department, including revising the department’s body camera policy, shifting the department’s culture, and banning warrior-style training.

He also cited his efforts to increase affordable housing in the city and withstanding calls from city council members to abolish the police department.

Last June, Frey was booed and jeered by activists during a demonstration after he told them he did not support dismantling the police department.

Frey said he had the backing of several individuals and groups, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Teamsters Joint Council 32, and community leaders including former Minneapolis Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton, Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jonathan Weinhagen, and American Indian Community Development Corporation (AICDC) CEO Mike Goze.

Frey was elected mayor in 2017. Before that he represented Minneapolis’ 3rd Ward on the City Council.