College student from Minnesota found dead outside Iowa State sorority house

A college student from Minnesota was found dead Friday in the parking lot of a sorority house at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

Family identified the 21-year-old woman as Olivia Chutich, the daughter of Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Dr. Penny Wheeler.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Olivia Chutich, our beloved daughter, died in Ames, Iowa," Margaret Chutich and Wheeler said in a statement released Friday night. "Olivia was the light of our lives. We ask for privacy as we grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Ames police said officers responded to a medical call at the Delta Delta Delta sorority just before 10 a.m. Friday. Olivia Chutich was found on the ground in the parking lot, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Des Moines Register reported that police do not believe there was foul play; they're still investigating the cause of death.

Police told the Register that Chutich had last been seen Thursday night, and may have been in the parking lot for several hours before being discovered.

Spring semester classes at Iowa State are set to begin on Monday.