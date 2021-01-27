Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Vaccination pace quickens; active cases ebb

State leaders have been challenged early-on to get COVID-19 vaccine shots into arms quickly, and they’ve taken criticism that the process has been too slow. But the latest data shows that the upswing in vaccinations may finally be underway.

That’s encouraging news in what’s been a hopeful couple of weeks. Minnesota’s overall COVID-19 picture continues to brighten as the state closes out January, with new and active caseloads, hospitalizations and deaths all trending in the right direction.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,106 deaths (eight new)

456,490 positive cases (727 new), 440,596 off isolation (97 percent)

6.4 million tests, 3.2 million people tested (about 56 percent of the population)

3.9 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent or more concerning)

More than 284,000 Minnesotans received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, just over 5 percent of the population.

Demand continues to far outpace supply. Officials on Wednesday said that 226,244 people had registered for a chance to get one of the roughly 8,000 doses earmarked this week for people 65 and older.

The bulk of Minnesotans in that older age group will likely get their vaccinations eventually through their local clinics or pharmacies, rather than through the current, limited pilot project, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday.

Some 1,400 pharmacies, clinics and other health care providers around the state have signed up to vaccinate Minnesotans as more vaccine becomes available. That's the way most Minnesotans will receive their doses, "but there's not much supply today," she added.

As they receive doses, Minnesota clinics will be reaching out to their clients, so "if you haven't heard from you clinic that they have a supply ... it's not likely that they have vaccine, so best not to flood them with calls but to wait for information," Malcolm said.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration confirmed it’s would buy an additional 200 million doses of vaccines with the goal of having enough vaccine supply for most of the U.S. population by the end of the summer.

Minnesota is expected to receive nearly 11,000 additional doses each week under the new allocation, according to the Walz administration.

Active cases lowest since mid-October

The Health Department on Tuesday reported 727 confirmed or probable cases of the disease — along with eight more deaths. That new daily case count was the lowest since Sept. 29, Malcolm told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

“That reflects how far we came — up and down — since the end of September,” she said.

There are now 9,788 active, known COVID-19 cases — the first time since mid-October that count is below 10,000. In late November, those cases hovered around 50,000. Overall, conditions have improved significantly from late November and early December.

Tuesday’s data put Minnesota at 456,490 cases in the pandemic. Of those, about 97 percent of people have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

The newly reported deaths raised Minnesota’s toll to 6,106. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 496, with 100 needing intensive care, as of Monday. It’s the first time in more than three months that the number of current hospitalizations was below 500.

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — nearly 87,000 since the pandemic began, including nearly 46,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 35,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

It’s of particular concern because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Caseloads continue to trend down across all regions of the state following a late December, early January blip.

Hot spots continue to pop up in rural counties relative to their population.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts ease from their late November, early December peaks, the data shows people of color continue to be hit hardest.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

'I don't wish this to anybody' How COVID is disproportionately hitting Minnesota’s Latino community

Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

Top headlines

At some of MN's large hospital systems, teleworkers, volunteers, construction workers have COVID vaccine advantage: State officials say Minnesota’s medical institutions have taken a liberal view of who should be in the early rounds of vaccination. And it’s come at the cost of making sure shots get to the people who need them most.

In Minnesota, a growing interest in reviving the local butcher shop amid pandemic: Temporary food supply disruptions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic have led more consumers to look for direct connections with farmers. It’s put a spotlight on a problem that's been developing for years in Minnesota: a shortage the of small meat processing operations that are a key link between farmers and consumers. There’s growing interest in reviving the local butcher shop.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

COVID-19 in Minnesota Full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic