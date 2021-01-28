Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Vaccinations accelerate, but state needs more vaccine

State leaders were challenged early on to get COVID-19 vaccine shots into arms quickly, and took criticism that the process has been too slow. But the latest numbers show the upswing in vaccinations may finally be underway.

More than 300,000 Minnesotans received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, about 5.5 percent of the state’s population.

The seven-day rolling average for new vaccinations topped 19,000, the highest point since vaccinations started in late December, and nearly double where that figure stood a week ago.

The climb in vaccinations is encouraging news in what’s been a hopeful two weeks in the pandemic.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,124 deaths (18 new)

457,317 positive cases (851 new), 441,740 off isolation (97 percent)

6.4 million tests, 3.2 million Minnesotans tested (about 56 percent of the population)

3.7 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent or more concerning)

5.5 percent of Minnesotans vaccinated with at least one dose

Still, vaccine demand continues to far outpace supply. Officials on Wednesday said that 226,244 people had registered for a chance to get one of the roughly 8,000 doses earmarked this week for people 65 and older.

At the current rate it would take a full calendar year to vaccinate 80 percent of Minnesota adults.

Pandemic picture brightens

New and active caseloads and hospitalizations are trending in the right direction heading into February. Deaths from COVID-19 continue to ebb.

The Health Department on Wednesday reported another 851 confirmed or probable cases of the disease — along with 18 more deaths.

Active, known COVID-19 case counts fell to 9,453, the lowest since early October and down dramatically from late November, when they hovered around 50,000. Overall, conditions have improved significantly since the late November, early December surge.

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 477, with 97 needing intensive care, as of Monday. That ICU count — a closely watched metric — is at its lowest point in four months.

Wednesday’s report put the state at 456,490 cases in the pandemic. Of those, about 97 percent of people have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

The newly reported deaths raised Minnesota’s toll to 6,124. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 87,000 since the pandemic began, including nearly 46,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 35,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

It’s of particular concern because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Caseloads are trending down across all regions of the state following a late December, early January blip.

Hot spots continue to pop up in rural counties relative to their population.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts ease from their late November, early December peaks, the data shows people of color continue to be hit hardest.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

'I don't wish this to anybody' How COVID is disproportionately hitting Minnesota’s Latino community

Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

Top headlines

Minnesota restaurants welcome return of diners: Restaurant owners say Minnesotans are taking advantage of the return to in-person dining. The state's hospitality businesses got the go-ahead to reopen to limited inside drinking and dining earlier this month. Though they might prefer opening at full capacity, they’re focused on avoiding a return to harsher restrictions.

House DFL bill would offer safety protections for meatpacking workers: A state lawmaker is pushing for stronger safety protections for workers at Minnesota meat and poultry processing plants, where COVID-19 outbreaks sickened hundreds of employees during the pandemic.

Expired driver's licenses, IDs should be renewed soon, Minnesota officials say: A COVID-19-related extension for Minnesota driver's license renewals is ending soon. Minnesota law does not allow for additional extensions, so people whose licenses would have expired between March 13 of last year and the end of this February should plan to renew soon, according to the Department of Public Safety.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

COVID-19 in Minnesota Full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic