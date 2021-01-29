Bloomington schools shutter classrooms again after bus drivers test positive for COVID-19

Just 10 days after bringing some students back for in-person learning, an outbreak of COVID-19 among transportation workers has forced Bloomington Public Schools to return to distance learning until mid-February.

The changes underscore the unique challenges to protect bus drivers, many of whom are older and at higher risk of severe illness stemming from the virus. District officials say concerns about student and staff health during the COVID-19 pandemic led to this difficult decision.

“We want nothing more than for our students and staff to be in schools learning safely,” Superintendent Les Fujitake said in an email to parents Thursday. “We understand this is yet another disruption for our families in an already demanding year.”

State guidance released last month allowed school districts around the state to resume in-person learning starting Jan. 18.

Bloomington brought back students up to second grade on Jan. 19, and had plans to bring back third to fifth graders on Monday, said Rick Kaufman, a district spokesperson who is also in charge of emergency management. That will be on pause until Feb. 12.

“There's always a tremendous amount of hope, bringing students back to school,” Kaufman said. “It’s gut wrenching to now have to move to distance learning. But again, this is the up and down of COVID-19 and its impact on our communities.”

District officials have been asked why parents and guardians can’t just drive students to the schools. Kaufman said about three-quarters of their students use district transportation, and federal law requires the district to provide equal access to education for all students. The district is providing some limited child care during these two weeks at three different locations.

Kaufman said at least eight people in the district’s transportation department have tested positive, and more than a dozen employees are under quarantine. None of the transmission to staff appears to have originated with students, he said, but there are signs that there’s been some transmission between staffers.

Since the pandemic started, the district of about 10,000 students has received reports of COVID-19 cases among at least 80 staff and 160 students, although Kaufman said not all people who have tested positive may have alerted the district.

Educators and childcare workers are being prioritized for vaccination in Minnesota. The state kicked its second round of vaccinations for those workers on Thursday with thousands of vaccinations at Roy Wilkins Arena in downtown St. Paul.

“Our prioritization is in fact those 65 and older,” Kaufman said. “Because our drivers and aides are often older, retired individuals that are looking for supplemental income, they are most at risk based on their age. Yes, they've been our priority group.”

The Bloomington district is believed to be the first in the Twin Cities metro area to experience an outbreak since returning to in-person learning last week, said Scott Croonquist, executive director of the Association of Metropolitan School Districts.

Other school districts around the state have also started to resume in-person studies. St. Paul Public Schools is planning to back its youngest learners on Monday.