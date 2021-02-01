Judge’s emergency reprieve sides with Minneapolis teachers 

Minneapolis public school teachers who have accommodations to work from home cannot be forced to return to in-person work this week after a Hennepin County judge issued a temporary restraining order against the state’s third-largest district.

The ruling applies to any Minneapolis Public Schools staff member who has work-from-home accommodations or is currently seeking them.

Greta Callahan, president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, said Saturday’s ruling was a win for the union. Her group on Thursday filed an unfair labor practice with the Public Employment Relations Board and an injunction with the court.

“The judge’s order says if you are in the process of receiving accommodation, you can work safely from home,” Callahan said. “If nothing else, those who now can seek this can at least breathe a little easier knowing they can work from home.”

Teachers were ordered to report back to school buildings Monday. The district is planning to welcome kindergarteners through second grade students back to classrooms on Feb. 8. It will be the first time most students have been inside their classrooms since Gov. Tim Walz ordered schools to close in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Representatives from the Minneapolis teachers union have said they want every staff member to get a chance at a COVID-19 vaccination before returning to in-person teaching. They’re also asking the district to implement class size caps and social distancing.

The order, issued by Judge Susan Robiner, stated that 40 percent of district students have opted to remain in distance learning.

“The number of teachers who have or are seeking accommodations has not been clearly communicated to the court; but it is nowhere near 40 percent,” she wrote. “It is likely that all of the members with accommodations could continue to teach remotely and the district would still need more teachers to teach remotely to provide remote instruction to the remote learners.”

The next injunction hearing in this case will be held on Feb. 9.

Minneapolis Public Schools have not made anyone available to respond to questions about the ruling.