Dangerous cold starts to grip Minnesota

Thursday’s snow moves out, but high winds keep funneling in much colder weather, bringing subzero highs and dangerously cold wind chills by the weekend.

Thursday’s storm

A potent cold front moved across Minnesota overnight, just finally exiting the southeastern corner of the state Thursday morning. As it passed through, temperatures started plummeting.

In northwestern Minnesota, where the front came in first, some midmorning temperatures were already in the single digits, while the southeastern corner of the state, where colder air is just starting to hit, still had a few 30s.

By afternoon, temperatures will drop even more, into the single digits and teens, although wind chills will put most of the state below zero.

Forecast temperatures Thursday afternoon National Weather Service

When the front initially moved in, temperatures were mild enough for areas of rain and freezing rain, then as the cold front dropped temperatures, all the precipitation converted to snow. This combination has left many roads very slick and messy Thursday morning, so travel with care.

The main band of snow exited all but eastern Minnesota as of 10 a.m., although a few flurries and light snow areas remain behind the main band of snow.

9:50 a.m. Thursday radar National Weather Service

It will continue to clear through most of the state by late morning, with some snow lingering in the Arrowhead and southeastern Minnesota into the afternoon.



Most of the snow with the storm stayed under 3 inches, although a slightly heavier corridor of snow fell west of the Twin Cities, with some reports of 5 inches or more from Buffalo through Hutchinson and down to Redwood Falls. The eastern edge of the Arrowhead and southeastern Minnesota may also see 3 to 4 inches or more, as the snow lasts longer there.



Even after the snow ends, high winds over 30 mph, and possibly over 40 mph, continue through the afternoon and stay very gusty Friday too.

Forecast peak wind gusts Thursday National Weather Service

This will not only add to the aforementioned wind chill, but could cause areas of blowing snow through Thursday afternoon and evening.

Because of the lingering snow, then the blowing snow potential, most of southeastern Minnesota and portions of the Arrowhead are under a winter weather advisory through Thursday night.

Brutal cold

The high winds keep funneling much colder air across the state. Temperatures drop all of Thursday through Friday morning. Highs Friday will be only in the single digits north and low teens south.



The weather then creeps colder each day through at least Sunday, by which point highs across almost the entire state will be below zero.

This makes it not only the coldest day so far this winter for much of the state, but it is likely to be the coldest weather in two years for most locations.

Here is that forecast for the Twin Cities, although there is a chance that the Sunday high could drop a couple degrees below zero:

Twin Cities forecast through Monday Weather.us

Overnight lows bring the really brutal cold.

The entire state drops below zero by Friday night, and by Sunday and Monday morning, lows will be in the negative teens and 20s, with wind chills of 25 to 45 below zero.

Sunday morning forecast lows National Weather Service



Because of the dangerous conditions expected, northwestern Minnesota is already under a wind chill watch from Friday night all the way to Tuesday morning, for wind chills to 45 below at times.

The watch area will likely expand, with some areas upgrading to a wind chill warning, as the arctic air spreads, and temperatures fall.

Although the coldest air may come early next week, the entire week is expected to remain frigid, so be prepared for a persistent cold snap.

Programming note

