Police say multiple people were shot at clinic in Buffalo, Minn.

Multiple people were shot at a Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward, police said.

The shooting happened at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, Minn., in Wright County, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.

Prestidge said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn't know if it was the shooter. She also said she didn't have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed.

Police Chief Pat Budke told KSTP TV that the shooting happened inside the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus. He said the situation was contained shortly before noon and that there was no further threat to the public's safety.

The Minnesota State Patrol said pilots were flying six boxes of blood from the Red Cross to the Buffalo hospital to be ready for shooting victims.

North Memorial Health spokeswoman Abigail Greenheck said multiple victims were brought to its hospital in Robbinsdale. She did not say how many or what condition they were in.

FBI spokesperson Kevin Smith said the agency's bomb technicians were on their way to the scene, but he couldn't confirm media reports about a possible bomb or explosion at the clinic.

The St. Paul office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was on the way to the site to help with the investigation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said its agents and crime scene personnel are also en route. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said first responders from Minneapolis were also on the way to Buffalo to help.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene.

A state Department of Public Health spokesman said he didn’t immediately know if the clinic has been administering COVID-19 vaccinations. An Allina spokesperson referred all questions to the Buffalo police and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.