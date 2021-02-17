Shoppers splurged in January as new stimulus checks arrived

People walk in front of stores in New York's Herald Square. Retail sales soared 5.3% last month compared to December as U.S. families began receiving new federal coronavirus relief checks. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

As it turns out, January was for shopping.

Retail spending soared 5.3 percent last month compared to December, much more than anticipated, as U.S. families began receiving new federal coronavirus relief checks.

People bought more across the board last month, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday: furniture, electronics, clothes, sports equipment, restaurant food, groceries.

In a replay of early fall, hard-hit department stores saw the biggest gains. Spending there jumped 23.5 percent compared to December, still below what it was before the pandemic hit, but inching closer.

Overall, most retail categories have surged past and beyond their pre-pandemic levels. Only five remain down compared to January of last year: clothing stores (-11.1 percent), gas stations (-7.8 percent), electronics and appliance stores (-3.5 percent), department stores (-3 percent) and of course restaurants and bars (-16.6 percent).

Retail sales — which include spending on household goods and clothing, gasoline and cars, food and drink — are a key factor for U.S. economic health. In late 2020, this measure had declined for three months straight. Wednesday's report also revised December data to show a slightly deeper decline of 1 percent.

Here's where people were spending in January, compared to December, according to the Commerce Department data:

Department stores: +23.5 percent

Electronics and appliances stores: +14.7 percent

Furniture and home furnishings: +12 percent

Online retailers: +11 percent

Sports, music and other hobby stores: +8 percent

Restaurants and bars: +6.9 percent

Big-box stores: +5.5 percent

Clothing and accessories stores: +5 percent

Home improvement and gardening stores: +4.6 percent

Gas stations: +4 percent

Grocery stores: +2.5 percent

Pharmacies and other health/personal care stores: +1.3 percent

