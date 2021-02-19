Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Cold snap may clip uptick in vaccinations

3 things to know:

Hospitalizations, new cases and active caseloads look good

Deaths averaging fewer than 10 per day for the first time since October

Modest improvement in vaccination pace; weather may change that

Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers show the state on a steady, positive path, with key pandemic metrics continuing to improve.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,404 deaths (14 new)

476,292 positive cases (928 new), 463,041 off isolation (97 percent)

7.1 million tests, 3.4 million Minnesotans tested (about 59 percent of the population)

12.8 percent of Minnesotans vaccinated with at least one dose

If there’s frustration at this point, it’s with the speed of vaccinations. Even as the state approaches 1 million vaccinations, the pace seems unable to take off after falling and then flattening following a late January surge.

While it’s ticked up since then, the overall trend line isn’t yet showing a sustained upswing. The current seven-day average is running at about 28,300 vaccinations per day. It’s trending in the right direction now, but it’s not accelerating like it did in late January.

Officials have been emphasizing over the past weeks that the relatively low flow of vaccine supplies from the federal government is the main problem holding back the pace of vaccinations.

Now the state Health Department’s is cautioning that the cold snap gripping the nation will delay vaccine shipments to Minnesota, potentially depressing vaccination counts in the short-term. The department says about half of the 85,000 or so doses expected this week will not arrive in time as expected. The state has already postponed appointments at two community vaccination sites set for Thursday and Friday.

Winter storm disrupts vaccinations Clinics closed, shipments delayed

Minnesota’s currently ranked 23rd among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 12.8 percent of Minnesotans had received at least one dose as of Tuesday, with about 4.7 percent completely vaccinated. About 38 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one shot. At the current rate, it would take until September or October to vaccinate 80 percent of the state’s adults.

Pandemic metrics brighten

Vaccination pace aside, the closely watched numbers around the pandemic continue to look good.

Known, active cases have stayed below 7,000 for three straight days this week, the first time that’s happened since late September.

The seven-day hospital admissions trend for people with COVID-19 has also receded to September levels. There were 287 people with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals as of Wednesday — the first time since September hospitalization were below 300.

Fifty-four people currently need an intensive care bed, the lowest point since the spring.

Fourteen reported deaths on Thursday raised Minnesota’s toll to 6,404. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

Minnesota COVID-19 deaths are averaging fewer than 10 per day for the first time since October.

The state’s recorded 476,292 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 928 reported Thursday. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

Overall, the trends offer reasons to feel encouraged, enough so that Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday proclaimed “we’re on our way to ending the pandemic” as he OK’d reopening secondary schools, starting Monday. “We’re beating this thing.”

Still, state health officials continue to monitor new virus strains circulating in the United States, which may be more contagious. Walz and other officials have warned that they could lead to an increase in cases.

Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, reaffirmed those concerns on Tuesday, noting that Minnesota’s now confirmed 40 cases of the U.K. strain here. “We want to make sure we’re not giving a foothold to these variants.”

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told MPR News on Thursday that the variants are very concerning and it’s unclear whether they evade immunity from vaccination or natural protection.

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 90,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 47,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with nearly 37,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

People can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Regionally, most parts of Minnesota are down significantly from the late November, early December spike as well as a January blip.

There has been an uptick in cases in northwestern Minnesota recently, though it’s unclear why just yet.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to fall from their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

'I don't wish this to anybody' How COVID is disproportionately hitting Minnesota’s Latino community

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Malcolm on Thursday also acknowledged the need to ensure that vaccination opportunities be spread equitably.

Malcolm said the state will release data soon regarding vaccinations, race and ethnicity. Officials say they’re trying to improve the quality of data. Per state law, it's been shared voluntarily, and so may be inconsistent.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

COVID-19 in Minnesota Full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Top headlines

New vaccine tool will tell Minnesotans when they can get COVID-19 shots: The tool will alert Minnesotans of their eligibility, connect them to resources to schedule an appointment and provide information on nearby vaccination opportunities. Minnesotans will still have to make their own appointment to get a shot through a vaccine provider.

For Ramsey County homeless, hotel rooms offer safe haven and hope amid the pandemic: Ramsey County officials say they have space for anyone experiencing homelessness to stay indoors. But the fallout from the pandemic is complicating the county's response.

Minnesota students can return to middle, high school buildings Monday: The decision follows new federal protocols on how schools should operate during the pandemic. “It’s time to get our students back in school, and we can do that now safely,” Gov. Tim Walz said.