Police fatally shoot carjacking suspect in Isanti County

A carjacking suspect died and a police dog was injured by gunfire following a pursuit on Sunday afternoon on Minnesota Highway 65 north of the Twin Cities.

The pursuit started with a theft call at a business in the city of Blaine at about 1 p.m.

Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany, speaking at an early evening news conference broadcast by KARE 11, said officers located two suspects in a stolen vehicle. The suspects then carjacked a second vehicle at gunpoint before heading north on the highway.

“Due to the severity of the crimes, the officers pursued the vehicle north on Highway 65,” Podany said, with the pursuit extending about 40 miles to the north, to near Braham in Isanti County.

Podany said the suspects’ vehicle became disabled and two men fled on foot.

The two suspects and police exchanged gunfire. One of the suspects was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was arrested.

Podany said authorities recovered at least one gun at the scene.

A police dog from the Anoka Police Department was wounded by gunfire and was undergoing surgery at last report.

Podany also said a law enforcement officer was hospitalized after the initial encounter with the suspects in Blaine, with what were initially reported to be minor injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

