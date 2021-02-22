Walz unveils $518 million infrastructure proposal

Gov. Tim Walz says he wants the Legislature to pass a package of public construction projects again this year.

Walz announced his latest bonding bill proposal Monday at the University of Minnesota. The DFL governor said his plan represents a $518 million investment in infrastructure projects across the state.

Walz said nearly half of the plan will pay for repairs and improvements at state agencies and higher education institutions

“You fix your roof before it collapses. You repair a leaky pipe before it leads to water damage,” Walz said. “That’s exactly what this plan prioritizes, taking care of what we have.”

The proposal includes $240 million in General Obligation Bonds, $250 million in Appropriation Bonds and an additional $28.3 million in General Fund cash.

The recommendation includes a $43 million project to make security upgrades to the state Capitol and other nearby government buildings.

There is $150 million in Redevelopment Appropriation Bonds to help rebuild areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul that were damaged by rioting last year.

The plan includes $100 million in Housing Infrastructure Bonds to preserve and build new housing across the state.

An additional $15 million is designated to projects by community organizations that serve people of color and Native Americans.

Additional projects that make use of federal funds include a new State Veterans Cemetery in Redwood Falls and the planning efforts for a second daily Amtrak train between the Twin Cities and Chicago.

Lawmakers passed a $1.9 billion bonding bill last year, but it took them until an October special session to get the job done.

Democrats will need the support of House Republicans to pass any bonding bill. Passage requires a three-fifths supermajority.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, says he is willing to discuss a proposal, as long as it is small.

“It depends on the projects,” Daudt said. “If there are projects that are necessary, that should be worked on, we’re certainly open to it. In a nonbonding year, we traditionally do a small bonding bill, something in the $100-$150 million range.”