A new polar bear is taking charge at Como Zoo

Just in time for spring, Minnesota has a new polar bear.

The Como Zoo has brought a 26-year-old female bear, Nanutaaq, from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago to join the St. Paul zoo’s 25-year-old male bear, Neil, the zoo said Thursday. Neil has been alone since his twin brother, Buzz, had to be euthanized last summer after developing serious neurological problems.

Nanutaaq makes a home with Neil Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 8 of 8 Neil, left, and Nanutaaq settle in as enclosure mates at the Como Zoo. Evan Frost | MPR News 1 of 8 Nanutaaq shakes off after swim, soaking her new enclosure mate, Neil, as he stands nearby at the Como Zoo. Evan Frost | MPR News 2 of 8 Nanutaaq takes a plunge into the pool of her new home at the Como Zoo. Nanutaaq was rescued in Alaska 25 years ago after being found as a cub under someone's porch. Evan Frost | MPR News Next Slide

Nanutaaq was orphaned in Alaska decades ago, and found under a porch in Barrow, Alaska. She was considered too young to return to the wild and placed in human care. She has previously lived in zoos in Tacoma, Wash., and Toledo, Ohio.

She’s being moved to make way for a breeding female in Chicago as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Como Zoo senior keeper Allison Jungheim said she personally drove down to Chicago, picked up Nanutaaq in a crate and drove her back to St. Paul.

Jungheim said that the new bear and Neil — who has been sterilized — are spending their first days together.

“We don’t have a breeding situation,” she said.

Nanutaaq cools off in the water of the polar bear enclosure at the Como Zoo. Evan Frost | MPR News

The initial meetings required extra care. Keepers stood by with fire hoses, noise makers and other distractions, to make sure that nobody got hurt if the getting acquainted process turned disagreeable.

Jungheim said the two seem to have sorted out their relationship to some degree already. Nanutaaq lets Neil know when he can come outside.

“She’s very bossy. He’s very submissive. So she’s definitely gonna rule the exhibit. She’s going to be the queen Nan, I guess,” Jungheim said.