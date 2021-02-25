A new polar bear is taking charge at Como Zoo
The zoo's male bear, Neil, has been alone since his brother was euthanized last summer
Just in time for spring, Minnesota has a new polar bear.
The Como Zoo has brought a 26-year-old female bear, Nanutaaq, from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago to join the St. Paul zoo’s 25-year-old male bear, Neil, the zoo said Thursday. Neil has been alone since his twin brother, Buzz, had to be euthanized last summer after developing serious neurological problems.
Nanutaaq was orphaned in Alaska decades ago, and found under a porch in Barrow, Alaska. She was considered too young to return to the wild and placed in human care. She has previously lived in zoos in Tacoma, Wash., and Toledo, Ohio.
She’s being moved to make way for a breeding female in Chicago as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Como Zoo senior keeper Allison Jungheim said she personally drove down to Chicago, picked up Nanutaaq in a crate and drove her back to St. Paul.
Jungheim said that the new bear and Neil — who has been sterilized — are spending their first days together.
“We don’t have a breeding situation,” she said.
The initial meetings required extra care. Keepers stood by with fire hoses, noise makers and other distractions, to make sure that nobody got hurt if the getting acquainted process turned disagreeable.
Jungheim said the two seem to have sorted out their relationship to some degree already. Nanutaaq lets Neil know when he can come outside.
“She’s very bossy. He’s very submissive. So she’s definitely gonna rule the exhibit. She’s going to be the queen Nan, I guess,” Jungheim said.
