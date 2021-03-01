Number of handgun permits to carry nearly doubles in Minnesota

The number of handgun carry permits issued in Minnesota nearly doubled between 2019 and 2020.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says there were 96,554 permits to carry approved in 2020. That's the highest amount of permits since Minnesota’s Personal Protection Act was enacted in 2003.

In 2019, county sheriffs in the state issued 51,404 permits.

Five-metro counties led the way in granting permits — Hennepin, Dakota, Anoka, Ramsey and Washington.

The state data also showed that 5,534 permit applications were denied in 2020.

The BCA says there were more than 3,000 crimes committed by permit holders last year; more than half were DWIs or other traffic offenses. In less than 2 percent, firearms were used in the furtherance of a crime.

By state law, Minnesotans must obtain a permit to carry a handgun in public. The permit to carry gives the bearer permission to purchase.