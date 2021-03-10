Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins has a new award to put on her mantle: The Afton, Minn., native has won cross-country skiing’s world cup — something no other American woman has ever done before.

There are still two races left in the season, but Diggins’ competition can’t catch her in the overall point total. But we caught up with her Wednesday.

“It was disbelief and shock, because this is something that we’ve never done as a women’s team before and we haven’t done since Bill Koch back in the ‘80s,” she told MPR News host Tom Crann of her reaction to the win. “It’s so, so cool to be able to bring this home. It really represents such an achievement as a team.”

Hear the full interview by clicking play on the audio player above.

Climate Cast: Climate change threatens winter sports