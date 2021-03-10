Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Inoculation optimism despite Carver County concerns

3 things to know:

Minnesota expands eligibility; shots may be open to all by late April

Nearly 70 percent of 65-plus population with at least 1 dose

Worries bubble over Carver County youth sports outbreak

Two weeks ago, Gov. Tim Walz vowed that any Minnesotan who wanted a vaccination could get one by the summer. Now it’s possible the state could be ready to offer a shot to every Minnesota adult by late April.

Vaccinations are quickly gaining ground after a flat February. The seven-day trend is running at nearly 42,000 shots daily, the highest it’s been since vaccinations began in late December.

Officials continue to urge Minnesotans to stay vigilant against the disease, wearing masks in public gathering spaces and socially distancing. Concern continues to bubble around an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in Carver County that includes the worrisome U.K. strain.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,696 deaths

492,108 positive cases; 97 percent off isolation

19.5 percent of Minnesotans with at least 1 dose

67.1 percent 65 and older with at least 1 dose

State public health leaders have described their push to vaccinate Minnesotans as a race against another possible surge in the disease.

They’ve said for weeks they’d be ready to ramp up vaccinations when they got more supply. With more than 127,000 doses expected this week in Minnesota and the federal government vowing to increase supplies to the states, the table seems set.

Walz and state health officials on Tuesday expanded vaccine eligibility to another 1.8 million Minnesotans.

Shots for all possible by late April Minnesota expands vaccine eligibility

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery.

The Health Department reported more than 602,000 people — 10.8 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations, while nearly 1.1 million — about 19.5 percent — had received at least one dose, including 67 percent of people age 65 and older.

Minnesota ranks 16th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also delivered some encouraging guidance on Monday, saying that people who are fully vaccinated can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Data issues skew daily disease data

As the pace of vaccinations gains traction, Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers show disease conditions continue to be mostly stable.

Hospitalization rates remain at levels last seen before the late-fall surge in cases. There were 231 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota as of Monday; 50 needed intensive care.

Known, active cases came in at just under 7,000 on Tuesday, continuing a trend that’s held steady through February and remains down dramatically from late November and early December.

Officials urged COVID-19 watchers not to read anything into Tuesday’s data around new daily cases and deaths. They said data error issues resulted in 138 deaths and 891 new cases showing up in Tuesday’s data that are from months ago.

The Health Department said the problems were tied to four private labs that failed to report positive tests to the state including from nursing homes. The agency said the problem was discovered during an audit.

The state declined to name the labs because they are being investigated.

The additions brought Minnesota’s collective death toll to 6,696. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 492,108 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 92,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 48,000 among those ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 38,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

With kids increasingly returning to school buildings and sports, Minnesota public health officials are urging Minnesota families with children to get tested every two weeks for COVID-19 now until the end of the school year.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

People can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Regionally, most parts of Minnesota are down significantly from the late November and early December spike, as well as a smaller January uptick.

Worried you might have been exposed to COVID-19? Here’s what to do

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to track well below their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Walz has acknowledged that distrust by communities of color has been a problem during the pandemic. Officials on Friday offered up some data on vaccinations broken down by race and ethnicity.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state was committed to doing more to expand vaccine access to people of color, including getting more doses to community pharmacies, partnering with local groups and deploying mobile vaccination clinics.

Concerns over UK variant’s spread continue

Minnesota health officials continue to warn of a growing outbreak of the U.K. COVID-19 strain centered around youth sports in Carver County. They are recommending, but not ordering, a two-week suspension of youth sports in the county amid the outbreak.

Since late January, there have been at least 80 COVID-19 cases linked to school and club sports in the metro-area county. Among those, 27 have been confirmed to be the U.K. variant, state officials said Monday. Walz on Tuesday said the Health Department would likely be adding more cases to that count.

Epidemiologists have also seen an uptick of the U.K. variant cases in Carver County gyms and fitness centers — with many of those linked to the youth sports cases. The state will open a COVID-19 testing center in Chanhassen in response.

The growth of the variant presents an "added risk that we may see another surge in cases, and we need everyone to do their part to prevent that from happening,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said Monday.

Many of those confirmed cases are young people who are not in line to get a vaccination in the short-term.

It’s not just a Carver County problem, she added, noting that 15 counties have at least one confirmed case of the variant. Minnesota currently knows of 187 confirmed cases.

The U.K. strain is considered more transmissible than other coronavirus variants. While researchers don't believe it's more deadly on its own, its ease of spread may lead to more deaths.

“We’re making progress with vaccines,” she said, “but it is a race against time.”

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

Top headlines

Vaccine expansion brings hope to Minn. patients with serious conditions: For thousands of Minnesotans with serious health complications, hope is on the horizon, as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands.

What's behind spikes in COVID case, death numbers in Minnesota's latest data release? Four private testing labs apparently didn't report 37,350 COVID-19 test results — including 891 positive cases — to the state Health Department over a period of months. And those unreported cases mean that 22 hospitalizations and 138 deaths weren't classified as being connected to COVID-19.

Minnesota expands vaccine eligibility; shots for all possible by late April: By Wednesday, roughly 3 million Minnesotans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, as the state reaches a key threshold in vaccinating its 65-plus population.