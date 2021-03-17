Conversations around race and racial justice

Anti-Asian attacks up during the pandemic. Learn more about the surge in violence

Suzanne Nuyen

People attend a community rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence and racist attitudes, held at Los Angeles Historic Park near the Chinatown district in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Damian Dovarganes | AP

Crimes targeting Asian Americans have risen dramatically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that tracks incidents of violence and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., reported nearly 3,800 instances of discrimination against Asians in the past year. The actual number could be much higher.

Here's a collection of the conversations you can listen to or read to understand the uptick in violence against Asian Americans.

