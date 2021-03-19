Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Will vaccinations outpace outbreaks?

3 things to know

23.4 percent of Minnesotans with at least one vaccine dose; officials expect big jump soon in supply of J&J vaccine

Uptick in active cases, hospitalizations; Carver Co. outbreak continues; new hot spot in Aurora in northeastern Minnesota

Two milestones passed: More than 500,000 pandemic cases, more than 2 million vaccine doses in arms

Minnesota’s in a race now to vaccinate people quickly enough to avoid another statewide COVID-19 surge. Vaccine supplies are expected to increase significantly soon, but case counts and hospitalizations are starting to slowly rise — and new hot spots are bubbling.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,762 deaths (six new)

501,458 positive cases; 97 percent off isolation

23.4 percent of Minnesotans with at least one vaccine dose

77 percent 65 and older with at least one vaccine dose

The seven-day vaccination trend is now running just under 40,000 shots daily, roughly what it’s been for the past two weeks.

The flat-to-declining pace isn’t necessarily a problem since Minnesota expects to see federal vaccine shipments jump in April, including 100,000 doses a week of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose.

At the same time, state officials are anxious about the case growth tied to the highly contagious U.K. COVID-19 variant and to youth sports. On Thursday, they said they’re seeing “dramatic increases” of COVID-19 around Aurora, on the eastern end of Minnesota’s Iron Range.

More than 764,000 people — nearly 14 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations, while more than 1.3 million — 23.4 percent — have received at least one dose, including more than 77 percent of people age 65 and older.

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery.

Officials continue to urge Minnesotans to stay vigilant against the disease, wearing masks in public gathering spaces and socially distancing.

Active cases up; Carver Co., Iron Range hot spots

Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers show disease conditions relatively stable compared to the late fall surge, but there are caution lights flashing.

There has been a noticeable rise recently in the count of known, active cases. Thursday’s data shows 9,338 cases, marking seven consecutive days with active counts above 8,000, a stretch not seen since late January.

While current counts are still very low compared to late November and early December, the increase is notable given the concerns about the rise of the U.K. COVID-19 strain in Minnesota.

Hospitalization rates remain mostly at levels last seen before the late-fall surge in cases, but there has been a noticeable uptick: 297 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, with 74 needing intensive care. The number of ICU patients has doubled since March 6.

Six newly reported deaths brought Minnesota’s collective pandemic death toll to 6,762. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 501,458 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 1,505 posted Thursday. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

State public health leaders continue to keep close watch on a Carver County outbreak that includes the very contagious U.K. strain. Twelve people have been hospitalized statewide from that strain; two have died.

“We are very concerned about this (U.K.) variant and its rapid spread. It has the potential to be a setback to our continued and hard-fought progress against the disease,” Dan Huff, an assistant health commissioner, told reporters Monday.

With more than 250 cases of the U.K. variant confirmed statewide, it has the potential to spread throughout the state unless checked, Huff said. “We’re so close to the light at the end of the tunnel … but this thing’s not over.”

The state is recommending young people across the state be tested every two weeks for COVID-19, with student athletes tested weekly; officials are also asking everyone in Carver County to get tested.

The Health Department on Thursday also warned of a COVID-19 outbreak in the eastern end of Minnesota’s Iron Range centered around the town of Aurora. It didn’t say how many cases but officials will open a free testing site in Aurora on Monday and Tuesday and are encouraging anyone in the area to get tested.

“We are increasingly concerned about dramatic increases in cases, particularly in St. Louis County. Right now Aurora is at the heart of this COVID-19 hotspot, which is spreading to neighboring counties,” the Health Department said in a statement.

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — nearly 94,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 49,000 among those ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with nearly 40,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

With kids increasingly returning to school buildings and sports, Minnesota public health officials are urging Minnesota families with children to get tested every two weeks for COVID-19 now until the end of the school year.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

People can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in significantly better shape than they were in late November and early December. Some areas are seeing upticks in cases.

While officials monitor the recent uptick in active cases, overall trends have improved to the point where Walz last week announced a rollback of many of the state’s remaining pandemic restrictions. “Normalcy is on the horizon,” the governor said.

But it’s not quite there yet. On Wednesday, Walz said that he, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm were quarantining because of possible COVID-19 exposure.

Worried you might have been exposed to COVID-19? Here’s what to do

Caseloads among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to track well below their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Walz has acknowledged that distrust by communities of color has been a problem during the pandemic. Officials have offered up some data on vaccinations broken down by race and ethnicity. The state is updating the data weekly.

Malcolm has said the state is committed to doing more to expand vaccine access to people of color, including getting more doses to community pharmacies, partnering with local groups and deploying mobile vaccination clinics.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

Top headlines

4 questions to help sort through the ethics of getting a COVID vaccine before you’re eligible: People are sometimes finding themselves in situations that might allow them to jump the line. What questions should you consider, according to an ethicist, if you find yourself in a similar circumstance?

Some MN businesses offer incentives for vaccinations: In an effort to speed up recovery from the pandemic, some Minnesota business owners are offering cash incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations. And they're not just going to employees — some are rewarding customers who get vaccinated, too.

Walz, Flanagan to quarantine after possible COVID exposure: The governor’s office says he tested negative on Monday but that he, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm will quarantine through March 25 given the possible exposure.