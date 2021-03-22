Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Vaccinations hit milestone; case counts remain concerning

3 things to know

More than a quarter of Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose

15 percent of state residents have completed vaccination

Average daily case counts remain near highest since late January

Minnesota passed a notable COVID-19 vaccination milestone over the weekend, with more than 25 percent of state residents now having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

And more than 15 percent of Minnesotans have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

But as a growing number of people get those shots, the pace of vaccinations in Minnesota has dropped week over week.

The rolling seven-day average for vaccinations in the state was about 41,137 as of Sunday’s update from health officials. That average had reached a record high of more than 43,000 the previous Sunday.

State officials have said they expect vaccine supplies to increase in the coming weeks.

As vaccinations continue this week, there’s continued concern about an upward trend in new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Minnesota saw 956 more cases reported in Sunday’s update — that’s fewer than were reported last Sunday, and the first time in five days that number dropped below 1,000.

But average case counts each day remain near their highest point in two months.

State officials have said they believe COVID-19 variants are driving the recent case increases in Minnesota, and they’re urging people to stay vigilant — wearing masks and following physical distancing guidelines.

While the state’s made progress in vaccinations, especially among those age 65 and older, it hasn’t yet vaccinated enough people to establish a herd immunity, and officials have said there’s a risk of another surge.

Amid the ongoing case counts and vaccinations, Minnesota passed another milestone over the weekend: Sunday marked one year since officials reported the state’s first death linked to COVID-19. The overall pandemic death toll now stands at 6,782.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,782 deaths (five new)

505,224 positive cases; 97 percent off isolation

25.3 percent of Minnesotans with at least one vaccine dose

78.6 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older with at least one vaccine dose

State health officials reported 59,325 more vaccinations on Sunday. Nearly 840,000 people — about 15.1 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations, while more than 1.4 million — 25.3 percent — have received at least one dose, including more than 78 percent of people age 65 and older.

Variants believed to be driving case increase

Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers show disease conditions relatively stable compared to the late fall surge, but there are caution lights flashing.

There has been a noticeable rise recently in the count of known, active cases — that’s the number of people who still need to self-isolate after a confirmed COVID-19 case. Sunday’s data showed 10,286 active cases, marking 10 consecutive days with active counts above 8,000, a stretch not seen since late January.

While current counts are still low compared to late November and early December, the increase is notable given the concerns about the rise of the so-called U.K. COVID-19 strain. State health officials have said they suspect the U.K. variant is driving the current upswing.

Hospitalizations are still low compared to the late-fall surge, but those counts have also creeped up in recent days.

Five newly reported deaths on Sunday brought Minnesota’s collective toll to 6,782. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 505,224 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 956 reported Sunday. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Public health leaders continue to keep close watch on hot spots in the southwest Twin Cities metro — specifically Carver and Scott counties — as well as the Mankato area and the eastern Iron Range, centered around the town of Aurora. Officials will open a free testing site in Aurora on Monday and Tuesday.

The state is recommending young people across the state be tested every two weeks for COVID-19, with student athletes tested weekly; officials are also asking everyone in Carver County to get tested.

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 94,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 49,000 among those ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 40,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

With kids increasingly returning to school buildings and sports, Minnesota public health officials are urging Minnesota families with children to get tested every two weeks for COVID-19 now until the end of the school year.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

People can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in significantly better shape than they were in late November and early December. Some areas are seeing upticks in cases.

Worried you might have been exposed to COVID-19? Here’s what to do

Caseloads among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to track well below their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Gov. Tim Walz has acknowledged that distrust by communities of color has been a problem during the pandemic. Officials have offered up some data on vaccinations broken down by race and ethnicity. The state is updating the data weekly.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm has said the state is committed to doing more to expand vaccine access to people of color, including getting more doses to community pharmacies, partnering with local groups and deploying mobile vaccination clinics.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Latest developments

New vaccination site opening in Mankato

The state of Minnesota will open a seventh permanent COVID-19 community vaccination site this week in Mankato.

The site will be at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato. It joins existing COVID-19 vaccination sites in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, Rochester, St. Cloud and Duluth.

Those state sites are just one option for eligible Minnesotans to get the vaccine, along with pharmacies, clinics and pop-up vaccination events. More information is available on the state's Vaccine Connector website.

