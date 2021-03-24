Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Can vaccinations outrun the variants?

3 things to know

26 percent with at least 1 vaccine dose; 15 percent completely vaccinated

479 cases of U.K. strain identified so far; variants dominating new caseloads

Younger people at “leading edge” of variant spread

If Minnesota’s yearlong battle against COVID-19 were a horror movie, we’d be at the point now where we think the evil has been vanquished only to hear the eerie music quietly starting again.

The music in this case is a low but growing hum of new infections, driven by the highly contagious U.K. COVID-19 strain.

Public health leaders are increasingly anxious about cases tied to the U.K. variant and to youth sports. They’ve confirmed 479 cases of the strain in recent weeks and they’ve cautioned that it’s becoming a sizeable part of Minnesota’s new COVID-19 caseloads.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,789 deaths (7 new)

507,231 positive cases; 97 percent off isolation

26 percent of Minnesotans with at least 1 vaccine dose

79 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older with at least 1 vaccine dose

With more than 1.4 million Minnesotans receiving at least one vaccination shot so far and federal vaccine shipments expected to jump next week and into April, the current picture is much brighter than if this were happening in November.

Still, that bump in vaccine supplies can’t come soon enough. Minnesota’s most recent COVID-19 data shows the state’s vaccination pace staying flat while active cases and hospitalizations rise.

The Health Department on Tuesday reported the seven-day vaccination trend is running at around 41,000 shots daily, roughly what it’s been for the past few weeks.

Nearly 855,000 people — about 15.4 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations. About 79 percent of Minnesotans age 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 shot.

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery.

For those who’ve received a complete vaccination, the results look good so far. Of the more than 800,000 people completely vaccinated, the state’s identified only 89 who’ve subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

Uptick in active cases; worrisome regional outbreaks

Disease conditions remain relatively stable compared to the late fall surge, but caution lights are flashing.

The number of known, active is cases is rising again. Tuesday’s data showed 10,102 active cases — marking five consecutive days with active counts above 10,000, a stretch not seen since late January.

While that’s still low compared to late November and early December, the increase is notable given the worries over the rise of the so-called U.K. COVID-19 strain. State health officials suspect the U.K. variant is driving the current upswing.

Hospitalizations are still low compared to the late-fall surge, but those counts are creeping up as well. Health Department data showed 325 people with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals; 87 needed intensive care. That’s the highest number of ICU patients since late January.

Seven deaths reported on Tuesday — including a person in their 20s — raised Minnesota’s collective toll to 6,789. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 507,231 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 870 reported Tuesday. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — some 95,000 since the pandemic began, including nearly 50,000 among those ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 40,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

With kids increasingly returning to school buildings and sports, Minnesota public health officials are urging Minnesota families with children to get tested every two weeks for COVID-19 now until the end of the school year.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the coronavirus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in significantly better shape than they were in late November and early December. Some areas are seeing upticks in cases.

Public health leaders continue to keep close watch on hot spots in the southwest Twin Cities metro — specifically Carver and Scott counties — as well as the Mankato area and the eastern Iron Range, centered around the town of Aurora.

The state is recommending young people across the state be tested every two weeks for COVID-19, with student athletes tested weekly; officials are also asking everyone in Carver County to get tested.

Caseloads among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to track well below their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Gov. Tim Walz has acknowledged that distrust by communities of color has been a problem during the pandemic. Officials have offered up some data on vaccinations broken down by race and ethnicity. The state is updating the data weekly.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm has said the state is committed to doing more to expand vaccine access to people of color, including getting more doses to community pharmacies, partnering with local groups and deploying mobile vaccination clinics.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

