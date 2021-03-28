Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Vaccination pace reaches record high

3 things to know

Two consecutive days with more than 70,000 vaccinations reported

State set to open vaccine eligibility for all adults on Tuesday

Newly reported cases still trending up, at levels not seen since late January

Minnesota health officials are reporting a second straight day of more than 70,000 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses administered — the two highest daily increases on record so far.

Sunday’s report of 71,627 vaccinations — using data as of Friday — followed Saturday’s record high report of 77,715 doses administered.

That pushed the seven-day rolling average to more than 44,000 doses administered each day — the highest that weekly average has been in Minnesota.

But the weekly average of new COVID-19 cases reported each day also continues to rise — not to record highs, but still to levels not seen in more than two months. As of Sunday’s update the average had crept back above 1,400 — the highest that number has been since Jan. 18.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,830 deaths (5 new)

515,058 positive cases; 96 percent off isolation

28.6 percent of Minnesotans with at least one vaccine dose

80.7 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older with at least one vaccine dose

The increasing pace of COVID-19 cases shows the rising urgency now to widen the vaccine eligibility pool.

Officials are increasingly anxious about caseloads tied to the U.K. COVID-19 variant and to youth sports. They’ve confirmed more than 500 cases of the U.K. strain in recent weeks and believe as many half the state’s new cases may be tied to that variant.

Vaccination pace increases

As of Sunday’s update, more than 976,000 people — about 17.5 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations while nearly 1.6 million — 28.6 percent — have received at least one dose, including more than 80 percent of people age 65 and older.

For those who’ve received a complete vaccination, the results look good. Of the hundreds of thousands of people completely vaccinated, the state said last week that it’s identified only 89 who’ve subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery.

Health Department leaders expect a major expansion of vaccine doses the first week in April — enough to give 300,000 Minnesotans their first shot and an additional 200,000 to provide people with a second shot.

That, together with the expanded eligibility, should go a long way to easing the concerns of a new wave, although officials noted the state won’t immediately have all the doses it needs to immediately vaccinate everyone who wants a shot.

Regional outbreaks concerning; active cases up

After a relatively stable stretch following a late fall surge, warning lights are flashing around Minnesota’s COVID-19 disease data.

The number of known, active is cases has been trending upward over the past couple weeks, though it dipped slightly on Sunday to 12,765 active cases — marking 10 consecutive days with active counts above 10,000, a stretch not seen since late January.

While still low compared to late November and early December, the increase is notable given the worries over the rise of the U.K. COVID-19 strain, which state health officials suspect is driving the current upswing.

Hospitalizations are low compared to the late-fall surge, but those counts are creeping up as well.

Five deaths reported on Sunday raised Minnesota’s overall pandemic death toll to 6,830. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 515,058 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 1,227 posted Sunday. About 96 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Some areas are seeing upticks in cases.

Worried you might have been exposed to COVID-19? Here’s what to do

Public health leaders continue to keep watch on clusters in the southwest Twin Cities metro — specifically Carver and Scott counties — as well as the Mankato area and the eastern Iron Range, centered around the town of Aurora. There’s also an outbreak now in Ely, northeast of Aurora.

The state is recommending young people across the state be tested every two weeks for COVID-19, with student athletes tested weekly.

Cases spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 96,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 50,000 among those ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 40,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

With kids increasingly returning to school buildings and sports, Minnesota public health officials are urging Minnesota families with children to get tested every two weeks for COVID-19 now until the end of the school year.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the coronavirus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Caseloads among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to track well below their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Walz has acknowledged that distrust by communities of color has been a problem during the pandemic. Officials have offered up some data on vaccinations broken down by race and ethnicity. The state is updating the data weekly.

Jan Malcolm, the state health commissioner, has said the state is committed to doing more to expand vaccine access to people of color, including getting more doses to community pharmacies, partnering with local groups and deploying mobile vaccination clinics.

Latest developments

COVID keeps Centennial High girls out of hockey tournament

A COVID-19 quarantine is forcing one team to miss the Minnesota High School Girls Hockey tournament.

The Centennial High School girls hockey team won't participate in this week's girl's hockey tournament because of a COVID-19 quarantine, according to the Minnesota State High School League.

The team reported it had a positive test.

Centennial, the section 5AA champion, was supposed to play Edina on Saturday. The league said it looked at options for a replacement team but could not make a plan work. Edina will advance to the next round of the tournament as a result.

— Peter Cox | MPR News

Top headlines

Minnesota to throw open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility: Beginning next week, Minnesotans 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But eligibility, state leaders say, won’t guarantee an immediate shot, as officials work to inoculate the most vulnerable first.

Latina entrepreneurs find a space online to thrive in pandemic: Facebook Live boutique events provide needed income for entrepreneurs and create a virtual space for community members to come together in an isolated world. One Minnesota entrepreneur is among those finding success.