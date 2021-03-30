Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Vaccinations trending up, but so are active cases

3 things to know

About 29 percent with at least 1 dose; 18 percent fully vaccinated

Actives cases rise to levels not seen since mid-January

State opens vaccine eligibility to all adults; Gov. Walz and former Gov. Pawlenty to be vaccinated to promote the effort

Tuesday’s the day Minnesota officially opens vaccinations to any Minnesota resident 16 and older. It comes as data shows the inoculation trend line headed in the right direction, but with active cases continuing to edge higher.

Public health leaders continue to view the state of the pandemic as a race at this point to get as many Minnesotans vaccinated as quickly as possible to hold off another surge in cases.

The good news on that front is that many of the state’s highest-risk residents, including seniors, have received at least one dose already and Minnesota expects to see its federal vaccine supply shipments jump starting in April.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,835 deaths (5 new)

516,608 positive cases; 96 percent off isolation

29 percent of Minnesotans with at least one vaccine dose

81 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older with at least one vaccine dose

The Health Department on Monday reported about 32,000 new vaccinations, roughly the same as the prior Monday. Still, the seven-day trend rose to more than 44,000 shots daily, the highest since vaccinations began in late December.

That’s welcome news following weeks where the pace was flat to declining.

More than 990,000 people — about 17.8 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations while more than 1.6 million — 28.9 percent — have received at least one dose, including more than 80 percent of people age 65 and older.

In a show of solidarity to encourage vaccinations, DFL Gov. Tim Walz and former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty will receive the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday, side by side.

Officials remain concerned about rising caseloads tied to the U.K. COVID-19 variant and to youth sports. They’ve confirmed more than 500 cases of the U.K. strain in recent weeks and believe as many half the state’s new cases may be tied to that variant.

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery

Active cases up; regional hot spots concerning

After a relatively stable stretch following a late fall surge, warning lights are flashing around Minnesota’s COVID-19 disease data.

The number of known, active is cases has been trending upward over the past couple weeks, with 13,010 active cases as of Monday’s report, marking 11 consecutive days with active counts above 10,000, a stretch not seen since late January.

It’s the first time active cases have topped 13,000 since mid-January.

While still low compared to late November and early December, the increase is notable given the worries over the rise of the U.K. COVID-19 strain, which state health officials suspect is driving the current upswing.

Hospitalizations are low compared to the late-fall surge, but those counts are creeping up as well. Health Department data showed 343, people with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals; 88 needed intensive care.

Five deaths reported on Monday raised Minnesota’s overall pandemic death toll to 6,835. Among those who’ve died, about 62 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 516,608 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 1,550 posted Monday. About 96 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December, but many parts of the state are seeing upticks in cases recently.

Public health leaders continue to keep watch on clusters in the southwest Twin Cities metro area — specifically Carver and Scott counties — as well as the Mankato area and the eastern Iron Range, centered around the town of Aurora. There’s also an outbreak now in Ely, northeast of Aurora.

Cases spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 96,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 50,000 among those ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with nearly 41,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

With kids increasingly returning to school buildings and sports, Minnesota public health officials are urging Minnesota families with children to get tested every two weeks for COVID-19 now until the end of the school year.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the coronavirus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Caseloads among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to track well below their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Walz has acknowledged that distrust by communities of color has been a problem during the pandemic. Officials have offered up some data on vaccinations broken down by race and ethnicity. The state is updating the data weekly.

Jan Malcolm, the state health commissioner, has said the state is committed to doing more to expand vaccine access to people of color, including getting more doses to community pharmacies, partnering with local groups and deploying mobile vaccination clinics.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

