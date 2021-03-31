Police ask for help finding missing 10-year-old girl who may be driving SUV

Anoka County authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old Fridley girl who may be driving around the Twin Cities.

Police reported the girl missing on Tuesday, and asked people to watch for her. They say she may be driving a black 2018 Chevy Equinox, with Minnesota license plate BAU-358.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says investigators believe she's been spotted in Eden Prairie, Bloomington and Edina on surveillance camera video in what appear to be stores. Screenshots released by authorities show her wearing a pink hoodie, dark pants and glasses.

She was last spotted around the area of France Avenue and Interstate 494, at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say anyone who sees her should call 911.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Fridley police at 763-427-1212.