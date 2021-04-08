On Holocaust Remembrance Day: Kaddish — Reflections on the Holocaust in Music and Words

A dozen years before the beginning of World War II, the Nazis began what would become the unparalleled slaughter of Europe's "undesirables," most of whom were Jews. Millions would die, but there were survivors as well, each with a unique story.

Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, is Thursday.

Minnesota Public Radio classical music host Mindy Ratner has gathered a collection of conversations with some of those touched directly by the Holocaust. Those conversations form the basis of "Kaddish: Reflections on the Holocaust in Music and Words."

Ratner’s guests include Theodore Bikel — actor, singer, social activist and master storyteller — who came to the Twin Cities in June 2013, and Martin Goldsmith, Manny Gabler, Victor Vital, Lucy Smith, Nina Mosser and Robert Fisch who have stories and insights to share.

