Minnesota Republicans elect Carnahan to third term as party chair

Minnesota Republican Party members have elected Jennifer Carnahan to a third two-year term as state party chair.

Carnahan, a business owner, drew 67 percent support on the first ballot at Saturday’s state central committee meeting, held online. She turned back a challenge from Mark Koran, a state senator from North Branch.

"I'm honored and humbled that our party's grassroots base has the continued confidence in me to lead our party for the next two years," Carnahan said in a statement issued after the vote. "Over the last four years we've rebuilt our party, expanded our base, eliminated our debt, improved our finances and brought a new energy to our cause."

2019 Republicans reelect Carnahan as party chair

"As we look ahead to November 8, 2022, we are a party on the rise poised to tip the scales and put the individual liberties and constitutional freedoms of Minnesota first again,” Carnahan said.

The November 2022 election includes the Minnesota governor’s race, along with state legislative races and Minnesota’s House seats.