Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Hopeful, sad milestones may be reached this week

3 things to know

About 46.5 percent of adults with at least one vaccine dose; more than 31 percent completely vaccinated

Hospital admissions, active case trends highest in months; vaccination trends hit a record high

Health officials say coronavirus variants likely are driving increase in new cases

Monday starts with hope and concern on the COVID-19 front. Minnesota is close to having half the adult population with at least one vaccine shot. The state is also approaching 7,000 deaths tied to the pandemic.

Both thresholds may be crossed this week.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,957 deaths (13 new); 542,053 positive cases, 95 percent off isolation

46.5 percent of adults with at least one dose; 31.4 percent completely vaccinated

About 84 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older with at least one vaccine dose

Vaccinations, cases ICU needs push higher

More than 2 million Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Minnesota Health Department reported Sunday. That's just over 46 percent of state residents 16 and older.

More than 31 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have completed their vaccinations.

But as vaccination numbers increase, COVID-19 case counts continue to rise, too. The state has been averaging more than 2,400 new cases each day over the past week — the highest that number has been in more than three months.

Hospitalizations have climbed significantly in the past few weeks to levels not seen since January, and deaths tied to the disease are trending up, too. Health officials say coronavirus variants circulating in Minnesota are driving those increases.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said last week that while the increase in cases is concerning, the growing number of vaccinated people in Minnesota means the state likely won’t see a surge in cases of the scope seen in November and December.

Sunday’s Health Department data showed nearly 1.4 million Minnesotans fully inoculated. More than 2 million have received at least one dose, including about 84 percent of residents age 65 and older.

The agency reported more than 86,000 additional vaccine doses administered.

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery

The number of known, active cases has been trending upward over the past few weeks, with nearly 19,000 as of Sunday’s report — marking more than three weeks with active daily counts above 10,000.

While still low compared to late November and early December, the rising trend is notable given the worries over the rise of the highly contagious U.K. COVID-19 variant, which state health officials suspect is driving the current upswing.

As of Thursday the state had confirmed about 1,600 cases of the U.K. strain. State epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said it’s linked to five deaths here and likely responsible for the majority of the spread happening now.

Thirteen deaths reported on Sunday raised Minnesota’s overall pandemic death toll to 6,957. Among those who’ve died, about 62 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

As nursing homes open up Families, operators remember COVID's torment, focus on what's next

The state has recorded 542,053 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 1,784 posted Sunday. About 95 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Baseball and weddings What to know about Minnesota's latest COVID dial-back

Regional hot spots bubble

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. The latest numbers, however, show cases creeping up across the state.

Public health leaders continue to keep watch on clusters popping up over in recent weeks in the southwest Twin Cities metro area as well as Mankato in southern Minnesota, in central Minnesota and around Aurora and Ely in the northeast.

Worried you might have been exposed to COVID-19? Here’s what to do

Cases spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 101,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 52,000 among those ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 43,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

With kids increasingly returning to school buildings and sports, Minnesota public health officials are urging Minnesota families with children to get tested every two weeks for COVID-19 until the end of the school year.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the coronavirus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Caseloads among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to track well below their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Officials have acknowledged that distrust by communities of color has been a problem during the pandemic. They’ve offered up some data on vaccinations broken down by race and ethnicity that they’re updating regularly.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

Top headlines

As vaccine eligibility expands, one southern MN health department recalibrates: Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties, a two-county public health department in southern Minnesota, requested 300 doses of vaccine to administer last week. But they’re struggling to fill appointment slots — and dealing with no-shows. So they’re asking the state Health Department to reallocate their share.