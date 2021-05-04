Mpls. police say missing toddler may have been abducted by older sister
Minneapolis police are asking for help from the public in finding a missing 2-year-old girl, last seen Monday afternoon. They believe she may have been abducted by her older sister.
Authorities say Nasteha Mohamed was last seen on the 1400 block of Marshall Street Northeast just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They believe her 27-year-old sister, Amina Mohamed, may have taken her.
“It is believed that Nasteha may be in danger at this time,” police said in a statement. Amina Mohamed “suffers from bouts of paranoia,” the statement said.
Police also fear Amina Mohamed may be attempting to leave the state with her sister.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the two, and that they may be traveling in a gold-colored 2013 Chevy Equinox SUV with Minnesota license plates ECG917.
Authorities are asking anyone who sees them or has information on the pair to call 911 immediately.
