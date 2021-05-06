Authorities identify semi driver who killed himself in Rochester lot

Authorities on Thursday identified a semi-trailer driver who killed himself in a Rochester shopping center parking lot.

The Southern Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Michael Charles Apicella, 63, of Black River Falls, Wis. No further details were released.

The incident began about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when three Minnesota State Patrol troopers stopped the semi for a vehicle inspection outside the Miracle Mile shopping center, officials said. At 8:30 a.m., after troopers attempted to detain Apicella for failing to show identification, he took out a gun and shot himself twice, according to the patrol.

Apicella was taken to a Rochester hospital and was later pronounced dead, the patrol said.

No troopers fired their weapons, and no troopers were injured.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Rochester Police Department are leading the investigation.