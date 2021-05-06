Democrats in the Minnesota House say they want a final public safety bill to include changes in police traffic stops, authorization for local oversight councils, regulations for no-knock warrants and more.

DFL leaders presented a 12-point offer on law enforcement accountability Thursday during negotiations with the Senate on the larger budget bill. Other provisions include eliminating some statutes of limitations for peace officers, modifications to body-worn camera policies and a prohibition on police officers affiliating with white supremacy groups.

Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, testified in support of the plan. She said the proposed limit on traffic stops for equipment violations could have prevented her son’s fatal shooting during a police stop last month in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

“Too many Black people have been killed as a result of unnecessary traffic stops that escalate,” Wright said. “An air freshener should not be a death sentence.”

Brandon Williams, the nephew of George Floyd, urged lawmakers to act and not just hold meetings on the proposed changes. Williams said he doesn’t want others to feel the pain and loss that he felt.

“These laws will help everybody,” Williams said. “It can be the change that we need. It can be the change and the beginning of police encounters that don’t end deadly.”

Rep. Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, the House public safety chair, said common sense changes are needed.

“It’s the House’s position that the call for change is strong and that that call for action is for now,” Mariani said.

The Senate judiciary and public safety committee chair, Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, noted that the budget bill being negotiated is much larger than police issues. Still, Limmer told Rep. Mariani that there would be a response.

“We will be considering your proposal in the next day or two, and we’ll hope to be getting back to you on that,” Limmer said.